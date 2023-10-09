Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Pedro Neto to cost a fortune; Napoli eyeing Gabriel Jesus, and more - October 9, 2023

Arsenal scripted an impressive 1-0 win over Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday (October 8) in the Premier League. Gabriel Martinelli scored the only goal of the game four minutes from time for the Gunners' first league win over Pep Guardiola's side since 2015.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers are likely to demand a premium for their striker Pedro Neto. Elsewhere, Napoli are interested in Gunners attacker Gabriel Jesus.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 9, 2023:

Pedro Neto to cost a fortune

Pedro Neto will not come cheap.

Arsenal will have to pay a premium to sign Pedro Neto in 2024, according to Football Insider.

The Portuguese forward has been very impressive for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, registering one goal and five assists in eight Premier League games. His efforts have endeared the 23-year-old to the Emirates hierarchy.

Arteta is looking for a new forward to help share the workload with Bukayo Saka. Neto is among the most skillful players in the league and could be ideal for the job. His versatility in attack also bodes well with Arteta's tactics.

The Gunners are hoping to prise him away in 2024. However, with the player under contract at Wolves till 2027, the Midlands club are under no pressure to sell him. So the Gunners side will have to break the bank to land their man.

Napoli eyeing Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus (left) has admirers at Naples.

Napoli have identified Gabriel Jesus as a possible replacement for Victor Osimhen, according to Calciomercato.

The Nigerian striker could leave the Serie A champions in 2024 following a recent social media controversy. Napoli mocked the striker for his missed penalty in the Bologna game, which didn't enthuse Osimhen, sparking reports of his departure.

The Italian giants are working on his replacement and have drawn up a three-man shortlist. Jesus is among the players on their radar, thanks to his impressive form with Arsenal.

The Brazilian arrived at the Emirates from Manchester City last summer and has done a decent job. The 26-year-old has 14 goals and eight assists in 42 games across competitions.

While he's an integral part of Arteta's setup, Napoli could prise him away in a big-money move with the funds generated from Osimhen's potential sale.

Emile Smith Rowe fighting for Arsenal future

Emile Smith Rowe has struggled for game time this season.

Emile Smith Rowe has between now and January to salvage his career at Arsenal, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Englishman is a peripheral figure at the Emirates and has struggled to break into Arteta's setup. He has registered just 135 minutes of first-team action this season and is understandably frustrated.

The 23-year-old remains linked with a move away from the Gunners ahead of the winter transfer window. Jones told Give Me Sport that Smith Rowe still has enough time to prove himself to Arteta.

"It's a really difficult situation. We saw him at the end of the Bournemouth game, and he's clearly finding this difficult, emotionally, to manage.

"But he is getting minutes and has come on in both Champions League matches, so it shows that there is still hope for him to have a say in Arsenal's season and for this to remain part of his career path as we move forward," said Jones.

He continued:

"He's got 18 games, between now and January, to prove that he's worth keeping around and to prove himself to Arsenal.

"Obviously, the closer we get towards January, doubts might be raised about whether he can remain at the club or he needs a move to salvage his own career and get his confidence and form back. But 18 matches is a long time for Emile Smith Rowe."

The Englishman was wanted at West Ham United and Chelsea this summer, but he opted to stay put at the Emirates.