Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Pedro Neto move likely in 2024; Ben White backed for renewal, and more - October 6, 2023

Arsenal lock horns with table toppers Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday (October 8) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team are unbeaten in the league this season.

Meanwhile, a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto could materialise in 2024. Elsewhere, Arsenal are likely to offer Ben White an improved contract.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 6, 2023:

Pedro Neto move likely in 2024

Arsenal are likely to move for Pedro Neto in 2024, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Portuguese forward has enjoyed a stunning start to the new campaign with Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 23-year-old has scored one goal and set up four in seven outings across competitions this season for the Midlands side.

The Gunners are expected to add more bite to their attack next year, and Neto is reportedly on their agenda. In his column for Football Insider, O’Rourke said that while a move is possible in January, it's more likely to materialise in the summer.

“The Gunners are long-term admirers of Wolves star Pedro Neto and had interest in the summer window. Neto has started the season in scintillating form after struggling in recent campaigns with injuries.

"There is a possibility he could make the move in January, but a switch in the summer of 2024 is the more likely option – with more clubs set to join the race for his signature if his good form continues,” wrote O’Rourke.

He continued:

“Doing a deal in January will be hard, with Wolves unwilling to let another top player leave, but I’m told the Midlands club are not completely out of the woods with regards to their Financial Fair Play issues.

"Nevertheless, they will hold out for a huge fee for Neto – who looks to be their talisman this season, having already racked up one goal and four assists. I’m told the Portugal international would be interested in joining a club challenging for honours.”

Neto could be an able replacement for Nicolas Pepe, whose contract was terminated by the north London side this summer.

Ben White backed for renewal with Arsenal

Ben White is likely to be offered a wage hike at Arsenal, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English defender has been a regular feature under Arteta recently, appearing 11 times across competitions this season, scoring once. The Gunners are pleased with his efforts and are contemplating tying him down to a new deal.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that the north London side will want to offer White wages that justify his performances.

“It’s just important for Arsenal's chemistry and squad dynamic that some of their top performers and most valued names aren’t left out in being rewarded,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“I think that that's going to be the case with White, and Arsenal will want to move to tie him down for a bit longer but also to make sure that that wage bump is consistent with the performances that he's put in and the value that he’s deemed to have to the Arsenal project in the long term.”

White has operated at right-back as well as center-back this season under Arteta.

Mikel Arteta slammed for Bukayo Saka decision

Bukayo Saka is now the main man at the Emirates.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has slammed Mikel Arteta for overworking Bukayo Saka.

The Englishman is one of the most feared forwards in the Premier League at the moment and has been an omnipresent at Arsenal. However, he picked up an injury in midweek at Lens and is now doubtful for the City game at the weekend.

Murphy said on talkSPORT that Arteta should have been more careful in his use of Saka.

“I think there was so many games where they were up last season, and he left him on the pitch. They played him in Europe in games they didn’t need to. I don’t think he (Arteta) rotates him very well.

"If you are winning 3-0 at Bournemouth and your player is limping around and he has got a knock, just bring him off. Give him a breather. They’ve got lots of quality. They don’t need to be so heavily reliant on him,” said Murphy.

Saka has registered five goals and as many assists in 10 games across competitions this season.