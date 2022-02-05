Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Premier League duo interested in Gunners star; Mikel Arteta needs top-6 finish for new deal, and more - 5 February 2022

Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League after 21 games. The Gunners have won 11, drawn three and lost seven games in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in Bukayo Saka. Elsewhere, manager Mikel Arteta could get a new contract if he manages to secure a top-six finish this season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 5th February 2022.

Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in Bukayo Saka, according to The Hard Tackle via ESPN. The 20-year-old is in the final 18 months of his contract with Arsenal. The north London side are yet to tie him down to a new deal. So their two Premier League rivals could make a move for the Englishman this summer.

Saka rose through the ranks at the Emirates, and has appeared 114 times for the Gunners so far. The 21-year-old has registered 18 goals and 25 assists to date, and has been a vital part of Mikel Arteta's starting XI. His recent exploits have earned him the admiration of the Reds and the Cityens.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are preparing for life without Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian's current contract expires next summer, but the Reds have found little joy in their attempts to renew his deal. The arrival of Luis Diaz could be a step towards the future, and Jurgen Klopp would love to have a player like Saka in his roster.

The 20-year-old also has admirers at Manchester City. The Cityzens are looking for a replacement for Ferran Torres, and Saka fits the bill. Pep Guardiola has secured the services of Julian Alvarez this summer, but would welcome the Englishman to the Etihad with open arms.

However, Arsenal will be determined to keep hold of the 20-year-old. Arteta is rebuilding his team with talented young players, and Saka is tipped to become a mainstay in attack. However, the north London side could struggle to keep the Englishman at the Emirates if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Mikel Arteta needs top-six finish for new deal

Mikel Arteta will be handed a new contract if he can secure a top-six finish this season, according to Sports Mole via The Athletic.

The Spaniard's current contract with Arsenal expires next summer. The 39-year-old has enjoyed mixed results at the Emirates so far. He has won the FA Cup and the Community Shield, but has only managed eighth-placed finishes in the Premier League since his arrival.

In 113 games across competitions under Arteta, the Gunners have won 62, drawn 20 and drawn 31.

Arteta has a chance to make the top four this season. The Gunners are currently sixth in the Premier League table, but remain in the race for a Champions League place. However, Arsenal's hierarchy is happy with the Spaniard's efforts so far, and could offer him a new contract if he manages a top-six finish.

Danny Mills says Arsenal have completed summer striker deal

Former Leeds United full-back Dani Mills believes Arsenal already have a striker lined up for the summer. Speaking to Football Insider, the Englishman also lauded the Gunners for offloading Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“The wages that he (Aubameyang) was on, nobody was going to buy him. So you’ve got to cut your losses and run. There’s nothing you can do about that," said Mills.

"I’m assuming they’ve got something lined up. It doesn’t look like Lacazette or Nketiah are going to stay. That’s the only strange thing about the Aubameyang deal. Maybe you should give that to Lacazette. Or they’re going to give it to a replacement, and they’ve already got that signing done for the summer," continued Mills.

Aubameyang joined Barcelona on a free transfer after terminating his contract with the Gunners by mutual consent. He was frozen out of the first team by Arteta, and didn't feature for the club since early December.

