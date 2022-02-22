Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Rio Ferdinand names 2 players crucial to Gunners; club want Lille midfielder, and more - 22 February 2022

Arsenal are preparing to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates in the Premier League on Thursday.

The north London side are sixth in the Premier League, four points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United, but have three games in hand. A win against Midlands club will boost their top-four chances.

Meanwhile, former United defender Rio Ferdinand has named two players crucial to the Gunners. Elsewhere, the Emirates Stadium outfit are tipped to sign a Lille midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 22nd February 2022:

Rio Ferdinand names two players crucial to Arsenal

Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have been on fire this season.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka are indispensable for Arsenal. The two young Englishmen have been in superb form for Mikel Arteta's team this season.

Speaking on Vive with Five, Ferdinand tipped the Gunners to stay in the top-four battle as long as Saka and Smith Rowe keep going.

"What I liked about this weekend is that all the teams going for fourth, bar West Ham, got positive results. You’ve got to perform now. Spurs won a game you didn’t expect them to win; Arsenal won and United won. I think it’s going to be out of those three to finish fourth," said Ferdinand.

"West Ham will put up a fight, but come up a bit short just because of the (lack of) depth in their squad… but they’ll finish above Arsenal. I think Saka and Smith Rowe, if anything happens to them they (Arsenal) are bang in trouble," added Ferdinand.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK No Premier League midfielder has scored more than Emile Smith Rowe this season No Premier League midfielder has scored more than Emile Smith Rowe this season 💫 https://t.co/MPqHPm55Sf

Ferdinand went on to praise Smith Rowe, noting that the north London side have a massive summer ahead of them.

"ESR (Emile Smith Rowe) is doing his thin;, I’ve loved him from the beginning of the season. I think he’s one other big clubs will be looking at. I think Mikel Arteta is building something there; all jokes aside. Mikel Arteta is creating an environment there that I feel players are going to want to play in," said Ferdinand.

"I feel the young players he’s got there who he’s building around are exciting. I think this window is going to be big for them; they’ve got to get it right; it depends where they finish and what type of player they’re going to have to go for," continued Ferdinand.

Smith Rowe is the Gunners' top scorer across competitions this season, having netted ten times. Meanwhile, his compatriot Saka is not too far behind with eight strikes.

Gunners want Renato Sanches

Mikel Arteta is interested in Renato Sanches (left).

Renato Sanches could be playing at the Emirates next season, according to Just Arsenal via Calciomercato.

The Portuguese is a long-term target of Arteta, who is looking to bolster his midfield this summer. The Spaniard could lose Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka at the end of the season, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles could remain at AS Roma.

Arteta wants to address the issue by roping in a new face. Sanches, who has been outstanding since joining Lille, is among his preferred targets. Sanches has scored once and assisted thrice in 21 games across competitions this season.

The 24-year-old is tipped to move this summer, and could arrive in the Premier League next season. In the last few years, the Gunners brought in Eden Hazard and Nicolas Pepe from the reigning Ligue 1 winners.

Liverpool join race for Arsenal-target Jonathan David

Jonathan David could ignite a bidding war this summer.

Liverpool have joined the race for Lille striker Jonathan David, according to Football London. The Canadian is a transfer target of Arsenal this summer.

He wants to bring in a new number nine to shore up his attack. Having failed to sign a striker in the winter, the Spaniard is expected to go all out for a frontman at the end of the season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was allowed to join Barcelona on a free transfer in January. Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are in the final few months of their deals with the Gunners, and are unlikely to extend their stay at the Emirates.

David is of interest to the Gunners thanks to his explosive form at Lille. However, the 22-year-old also has admirers at Anfield, while Newcastle United are monitoring him with interest too.

The young Canadian has netted 16 times across competitions this season, and is only two strikes behind Ligue 1 top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder (14).

