Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Rob Holding joins Crystal Palace, Albert Sambi Lokonga leaves on loan, and more - September 2, 2023

Arsenal are putting together final preparations before Manchester United's visit to the Emirates on Sunday (September 3). The north London side will be keen to get back to winning ways after dropping points against Fulham last weekend.

Meanwhile, Rob Holding has ended his time with the Gunners to move to Crystal Palace. Elsewhere, Albert Sambi Lokonga has joined Luton Town on loan.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from September 2, 2023.

Rob Holding joins Crystal Palace

Rob Holding has left Arsenal to join Crystal Palace this summer. The Englishman was a peripheral figure at the Emirates in recent times and has now been allowed to leave. He has signed a three-year deal with the Eagles worth £4m.

Speaking to the club's website, Holding said he was excited to embark on a new adventure.

"I’m excited to get started and get involved. I was just starting my eighth season at Arsenal. It was the right time to step back and reassess where I want to go in my career, and go and play some first-team football. Luckily enough, Palace came up, so I’m very happy.

He continued:

“Hopefully, I can bring all sorts of assets in terms of experience in the Premier League, guiding youngsters like I have done when I was at Arsenal."

Holding registered 162 appearances for the Gunners during his time with the club.

Albert Sambi Lokonga leaves Arsenal on loan

Albert Sambi Lokonga has moved to Kenilworth Road

Albert Sambi Lokonga has joined Luton Town on a temporary move, the club have confirmed. The Belgian midfielder was a forgotten man at the Emirates, despite only joining Arsenal in 2021.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan to Crystal Palace. The arrival of Declan Rice this summer all but ended his chances of securing first-team football action.

Luton have been busy in the transfer market since gaining promotion to the Premier League. The Hatters are reinforcing their squad to help them stay in the top tier of English football.

Sambi Lokonga was identified as a candidate to improve their midfield and the Bedfordshire club managed to get their man on Deadline Day.

Mikel Arteta backs Kai Havertz to excel at the Emirates

Kai Havertz has struggled since arriving at the Emirates

Mikel Arteta has backed Kai Havertz to excel at the Emirates. The German forward joined Arsenal from Chelsea this summer, but has failed to hit the ground running. His struggles have raised questions about the move, with the club paying a hefty fee for his signature.

However, speaking to the press, as cited by talkSPORT, Arteta was full of praise for Havertz.

"I’ll tell you what I feel about him, that I love him and I see his qualities every day in training. His work-rate is excellent, a lot of the things he does at the front of the team is so good, the visual one," said Arteta.

He added:

"The one with the stats is what is missing at the moment, to put the ball in the net and to arrive on those and have a different impact on the game, but for the rest, it’s there."

Arteta also urged supporters to get behind the German to help him discover his true form.

"It’s difficult to ask, especially our people in our stadium and out supporters, for more, but my feeling is give him love and we will get the best out of him. Like with any other player, and I think we have some very, very, very beautiful examples with players that we have given a lot of support and given them love and they have felt that and just exploded," said Arteta.

He continued:

"A lot of good examples, so I will stick to that, because not everyone is going to be willing for Arsenal to do well, but the ones that really by heart and soul want the best for the club, let’s do it because he has a lot to give us.”

Havertz has appeared in all four of the north London side's games this season but has failed to score or set up a goal.