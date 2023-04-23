Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Saka close to renewal; Gunners retain Moises Caicedo interest, and more - April 23, 2023

Arsenal's season will depend on their upcoming game against Manchester City next week. A defeat against the reigning champions could put a dent in Mikel Arteta's chances of winning the Premier League.

Meanwhile, winger Bukayo Saka is close to signing a new deal with the Gunners. Elsewhere, the north London side have retained their interest in Moises Caicedo. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 23, 2023:

Bukayo Saka close to renewal

Bukayo Saka is likely to extend his stay at the Emirates

Bukayo Saka is close to committing his future to Arsenal, according to journalist Charles Watts.

The English forward has been a revelation for the Gunners in recent seasons and has been indispensable in their title challenge this campaign. The 21-year-old has 14 goals and 11 assists in 42 games across competitions for the north London side, but his contract runs out in 2024.

Arsenal have been locked in talks for a while to tie Saka down to a new deal and are now close to a breakthrough. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts said that a deal has already been agreed between the two parties, with only the signing remaining.

"The contracts, Bukayo Saka desperately wants to start his Champions League career. He loves Arsenal, but had they been outside of the Champions League, it would’ve been hard to keep Saka because of his talent and what other clubs can offer him,” said Watts.

He added:

"They are now going to be able to do that, and that will have been a big part of contract talks that have happened with Saka, and that’s a big reason why that deal has now kind of been agreed in principle, although it’s not yet signed, fingers crossed it will be soon."

Saka's performances have earned him admirers across Europe, and the Gunners are eager to end any speculation regarding his future.

Arsenal retain Moises Caicedo interest

Moises Caicedo has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal remain interested in Moises Caicedo, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Ecuadorian midfielder recently signed a new deal with Brighton & Hove Albion but remains linked with a move away from the Amex. The Gunners have had their eyes on the 21-year-old for a while but failed in an attempt to sign him in January.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there are a lot of clubs eyeing Caicedo but added that Real Madrid are not in talks to sign him.

"Arsenal are still interested in Caicedo, but they’re not alone; there are more English clubs keeping an eye on his situation. I’m not aware of concrete talks with Real Madrid at this stage; it’s his dream but not something negotiated now. I expect Mac Allister to leave Brighton, but Caicedo situation will be interesting too," wrote Romano.

Caicedo has one goal and one assist in 33 games across competitions for the Seagulls this season.

Newcastle United eyeing Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney could leave the Emirates this summer

Newcastle United are increasingly confident of securing the services of Kieran Tierney this summer, according to The Sun.

The Scottish left-back has dropped out of favour at Arsenal since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City last summer. Tierney has struggled with injuries in recent seasons and is a peripheral figure at the Emirates right now.

The 25-year-old is likely to consider an exit from the Emirates this summer, and the Magpies are interested. Eddie Howie wants an upgrade on Dan Burn and has set his sights on Tierney. The Gunners, though, are likely to demand in excess of £30 million to part ways with the Scot.

Poll : 0 votes