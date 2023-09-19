Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Partey backed to join Juventus; Gunners want RB Salzburg star, and more - September 19, 2023

Arsenal will look to continue their Premier League form into the UEFA Champions League when they face PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates on Wednesday (September 20). Mikel Arteta’s team are unbeaten in the league after five games, winning four.

Meanwhile, midfielder Thomas Partey has been tipped to move to Juventus in the winter. Elsewhere, the Gunners are interested in a RB Salzburg star. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 19, 2023.

Thomas Partey backed to join Juventus

Thomas Partey could leave the Emirates in January.

Thomas Partey could leave Arsenal in the winter if he struggles to break into Arteta’s plans, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Arteta opted to use the 30-year-old in an unorthodox right-back role in the first three games of the season before he picked up an injury. Juventus have been linked with Partey this summe,r and those reports have resurfaced following Paul Pogba’s suspension.

In his column for Football Insider, O’Rourke said that the Ghanaian could leave the Emirates if his situation doesn’t improve on regaining full fitness.

“Thomas Partey could consider quitting the Gunners if he can’t get back into the side following his injury. Partey is set to miss around a month of action after starting the season out in an unfamiliar right-back role,” wrote O’Rourke.

He continued:

“Interest from Juventus has once again surfaced following Paul Pogba’s suspension – and the Italian giants could swoop for the Arsenal star mid-season if they need to strengthen their squad.

"Partey will have just 18 months remaining on his contract in January. There was a possibility of the Ghana international leaving Arsenal in the summer window, but manager Mikel Arteta was very keen to keep him at the club.”

The Ghanaian midfielder has seen Declan Rice take his place in the starting XI, following the Englishman’s arrival from West Ham United this summer.

Arsenal want RB Salzburg star

Arsenal are interested in Oscar Gloukh, according to The Sun. The Israeli youngster has turned heads with his performances for RB Salzburg recently.

The attacking midfielder joined the Austrian side in January this year and has developed in leaps and bounds since. His exploits have not skipped the attention of the Gunners, who were among the Premier League clubs scouting the player during the recent international break.

Arteta has looked to build his team with a backbone of talented youngsters, and Gloukh fits the bill. However, prising him away from Salzburg won't be an easy affair, as he just joined them this year.

Apart form the north London side, Manchester United and Liverpool also have their eyes on the 19-year-old, who has admirers at Barcelona, too.

Martin Odegaard hailed as signing of the decade for Gunners

Transfer insider Dean Jones has hailed Martin Odegaard as one of Arsenal’s best signings in the last decade.

The Norwegian arrived at the Emirates from Real Madrid, initially on loan, in 2021 before his move was made permanent. He has been a revelation under Arteta and was handed the armband last summer.

Jones told Give Me Sport that the Gunners have been rewarded for putting their trust on Odegaard.

“I think he would be one of the best signings of the last decade. It's been important that Arsenal have been able to give him a home. That’s what Odegaard has been crying out for years now,” said Jones.

He continued:

“We've heard about this lad since he was a young teenager breaking through, and you're always like, ‘Okay, so once he makes his breakthrough in men's football, how good will he be, and where will he end up?

"Will it be Real Madrid? Which top European club will it be?’ It was a stuttering start, but Arsenal has proved to be the best place for him, and I think he's loving it. Arsenal are reaping the rewards of that chance they took on him.”

The 24-year-old is close to signing a new deal with the north London side.