Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Partey likely to leave; Matt Turner set to stay, and more - July 21, 2023

Arsenal are looking to build on their recent resurgence under Mikel Arteta. The Spanish manager took his team to second in the Premier League last season.

Meanwhile, midfielder Thomas Partey is likely to leave the Emirates this summer. Elsewhere, goalkeeper Matt Turner is firmly in the Gunners’ plans for next season. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 21, 2023:

Thomas Partey likely to leave

Thomas Partey is expected to be on his way out of the Emirates.

Thomas Partey is likely to leave Arsenal this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Gunners are looking to offload players in the coming weeks after investing heavily in new signings. Partey is among the players linked with a move away from the Emirates.

Jones told Give Me Sport that the north London side must take a decision on Partey’s future soon.

“Arsenal have to contemplate what they would do in that area (midfield) of the pitch. This is a complete area of focus now for Arsenal.

"There are four or five players they want to figure out where they're going to be playing next season, so they can move on with their recruitment and the next phase of their planning,” said Jones.

He continued:

“Thomas Partey is probably not going to be at Arsenal, but if he's not going to be, it has to happen quickly so they can sort that out.”

Arteta has already offloaded Granit Xhaka this summer.

Matt Turner set to stay

Matt Turner is unlikely to take the No. 1 spot at the Emirates next season.

Matt Turner will not be allowed to leave Arsenal this summer, according to club insider Charles Watts.

The USNMT player has struggled for game time since arriving at the Emirates last year. He could be tempted to leave the Gunners in search of regular football in the coming weeks.

However, on his YouTube Channel, Watts said that Turner will be the No. 2 for Arteta next season.

“He came over last year. He has been really popular behind the scenes. Whenever I have spoken to Matt, he is a really good guy. But he just hasn’t played much.

"When he has played, he has looked a little nervy, which is understandable because he is desperate to make an impact. I think he is a very good goalkeeper. He showed that at the World Cup,” said Watts.

He continued:

“Is there a worry over in the States about his lack of game time? It seems like there must be. Just from a professional point of view, he would have to reassess it at the end of next season.

"There is no way Arsenal are going to do anything this season and let him go. They don’t want to worry about bringing another number two this summer when they have so many other priorities in the transfer market.”

Turner might get some minutes next season with the north London side returning to the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal praised for summer activity

Super agent Jon Smith reckons Arsenal have done very well in this summer’s transfer window.

Arteta completed deals for Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, seeing off competition for all of them. The Gunners look a lot more settled team on paper after their summer transfer business so far.

Smith said in his column for Caught Offside that Arteta will have to deliver with this team soon.

“Arsenal have had a wonderful transfer window. … I’ve been particularly impressed with what Arsenal have done. They’re in a great position but the only negative – and it’s not really even a negative – but it’s the anticipation and expectation now. Everyone will be expecting Arsenal to win the league or the least challenge Man City for it,” wrote Smith.

He continued:

“If they don’t start well, if things don’t quite happen or integrating all those players quickly doesn’t come off, there might be a problem.

"I said to you in a previous conversation that I thought Arsenal’s best year was probably going to be 24/25. and I still stand by that at the moment. I have been known to be wrong though.”

The north London side will be expected to fight for the Premier League once again next season.