Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Tottenham Hotspur enter race for Manchester City striker; Bukayo Saka advised to stay at Emirates, and more - 21 May 2022

Arsenal need a win against Everton on Sunday to stand a chance of finishing fourth in the Premier League. However, The Gunners will also need Tottenham Hotspur to lose against Norwich City, as Spurs lead them by two points.

Meanwhile, Spurs have entered the race to sign a Manchester City striker. Elsewhere, Danny Mills has advised Bukayo Saka to stay at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 21 May 2022:

Tottenham Hotspur enter race for Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus could ignite a bidding war in London.

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign Gabriel Jesus, according to Football London. The Manchester City striker is likely to leave the Etihad this summer, and Arsenal are the frontrunners for his signature. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta wants a new number nine to spearhead his attack next season.

The Spaniard has his eyes on Jesus, having already worked with him at the Emirates. However, Spurs are now ready to pour cold water over his plans.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte is looking for the ideal partner for Harry Kane and has Jesus on his wishlist. Tottenham are leading the race to finish fourth in the Premier League. Securing UEFA Champions League football could help them snap up Jesus.

Danny Mills advises Bukayo Saka to stay at Arsenal

Bukayo Saka has been one of the stars of the show at the Emirates this season.

Former Manchester City full-back Danny Mills has advised Bukayo Saka to stay at Arsenal. The 20-year-old is engaged in talks with the Gunners over an extension but has previously expressed a desire to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills urged Saka to help the north London side qualify for the UEFA Champions League, saying:

"It’s all well and good to say he wants to play in the Champions League. I would quite like to be playing in the Champions League. But where is he going to do that? How is he going to achieve that? He’s not going to Man City, Liverpool or Chelsea. So where is he going to go?" said Mills.

He added:

“He’s got to be part of that Arsenal side which drags them back into that top four. He’s still young; he’s got plenty of time. I wouldn’t be in any rush if I was him. He needs to go to that next level as a player. And then if he decides he still wants to move on – then the bigger clubs will come calling."

Saka has notched up 12 goals and six assists across competitions this season.

David Seaman puts faith in Mikel Arteta

David Seaman wants to see his former team challenge for trophies.

Arsenal legend David Seaman has put his trust in Mikel Arteta to get the Gunners back on track. The Spaniard has overseen steady improvement at the Emirates since taking charge and still has a chance of finishing fourth in the league this season.

Speaking on his podcast 'Seaman Says', Seaman added that his former team must start challenging for trophies. He said:

"I still feel that Arteta’s the right man. I see what he does in training, his coaching methods and the intensity, passion and quality that he’s got. The demands he makes on the players are really high, and for me, the team is getting better. They need be top five again (by Christmas next season(, they need to be going for Champions League."

He continued:.

“It’s going to be difficult for them to be challenging for the Premier League because of the gap from Liverpool and Man City. They need to be challenging, if they’re not, no matter who is the manager at Arsenal, there would be questions asked. They need to be in a position to go for Europe. Europe should be the main aim every season, at least. If we’re not top five, then there will be a lot of questions asked."

