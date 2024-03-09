Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: West Ham eyeing Emile Smith Rowe; Newcastle want Aaron Ramsdale, and more - March 9, 2024

Arsenal welcome Brentford to the Emirates on Saturday (March 9) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team are third after 27 games and will climb to the top with a win.

Meanwhile, West Ham United are interested in Gunners midfielder Emile Smith Rowe. Elsewhere, Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 9, 2024:

West Ham United eyeing Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe could leave the Emirates this summer.

West Ham United are interested in Emile Smith Rowe, according to The West Ham Way via Rudy Galetti.

The 23-year-old is a forgotten man at Arsenal right now and has struggled to break into the first team recently. Smith Rowe has appeared 16 times across competitions this season, starting only thrice.

His situation is unlikely to improve in the coming months, so a move away from the Emirates looks the most likely outcome. The Hammers are long-term admirers of the English midfielder and reportedly failed to sign him last summer.

However, they are ready to return for Smith Rowe this year. The player’s contract runs till 2026, and the Gunners are likely to let him go for £55 million.

Newcastle United want Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale has admirers at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle United are interested in Aaron Ramsdale, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The English goalkeeper is no longer first-choice at the Emirates, following the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford in the summer. With Arsenal likely to tie the Spaniard down to a permanent deal, Ramsdale’s time at the club could be coming to an end.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that Chelsea also have their eyes on the 25-year-old.

"I think basic logic tells you that Ramsdale cannot continue to just sit on the bench watching Arsenal week in week out. He's basically got a season ticket at the moment.

"That's not really where he needs to be at this moment in his career. He's been very professional this season, and credit to him for remaining so patient when others would not have,” said Jones.

He continued:

“He will definitely have offers to leave. I think we will see rumours around that build in May and as we head into the Euros. I know Newcastle and Chelsea both have a level of interest. I'd be very surprised if Ramsdale did not end up leaving Arsenal in the summer."

Ramsdale has appeared just 10 times this season for the north London side, registering three clean sheets. His contract expires in 2026.

Former player backs Declan Rice for Arsenal glory

Declan Rice has been a hit at the Emirates.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher reckons Arsenal have got their value for money with Declan Rice.

The Gunners signed the English midfielder from West Ham United last summer for a club-record £105 million fee. Rice has hit the ground running, registering five goals and seven assists in 37 outings across competitions. His efforts have helped further bolster Arteta’s quest for the Premier League.

In his column for The Telegraph, Carragher compared Rice’s arrival at the Emirates with Virgil van Dijk’s impact at Anfield.

“It has taken no time to consider the £105 million Arsenal paid to West Ham in the same way as the £75 million Liverpool paid Southampton for Van Dijk. A bargain.

"Should Arsenal do it, the signing of Rice will be regarded as one of the most important in the club’s history – the final piece of the jigsaw turning a team of potential into champions,” wrote Carragher.

He continued:

“He is not a holding midfielder. He is a complete midfielder. When Arsenal travel to the Etihad in a fortnight’s time, they will feel they have the equal of City’s Rodri capable of dominating the key midfield battleground.”

Rice apparently turned down a move to Manchester City in the summer to join Arsenal.