Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: West Ham eyeing Kieran Tierney; Gunners edging closer to David Raya, and more - August 9, 2023

Arsenal finished second, behind Manchester City, last season in the Premier League. Manager Mikel Arteta has invested heavily in the squad this summer as he looks to fight for the league next season.

Meanwhile, West Ham United are interested in Kieran Tierney. Elsewhere, the Gunners are edging closer to Brentford goalkeeper David Raya. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 9, 2023:

West Ham United eyeing Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney has admirers at West Ham.

West Ham United are planning to sign Kieran Tierney this summer, according to Football Transfers.

The Scottish left-back is a peripheral figure at the Emirates, having dropped down the pecking order under Arteta last season. Arsenal are willing to let him go for the right price this summer.

The Hammers are ready to offer Tierney a chance at regular football. Manager David Moyes wants a replacement for Aaron Cresswell and has set his sights on the 26-year-old.

However, the Scot is not interested in joining West Ham at the moment. Newcastle United were also eyeing Tierney earlier this summer, but they have since ended their pursuit following concerns about his injury history.

Arsenal edging closer to David Raya

David Raya is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are inching closer to securing the signature of David Raya, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish custodian has emerged as a target for Arteta recently. The Gunners are locked in talks with Brentford to secure a move for the 27-year-old this summer.

Romano said on The Debrief podcast that Tottenham Hotspur were also interested in Raya earlier but have since left the race.

"Yes, it is close. It is not done yet but it is close. They still have to discuss a few things. We know Brentford are very strong in their negotiations, so it is never easy to negotiate with them.

"Tottenham know that very well as they wanted David Raya, but they decided to go with Guglielmo Vicario because negotiations with Brentford were very complicated," said Romano.

Romano added that the north London side could complete a deal by the end of the week.

“Now Arsenal are in direct contact with Brentford. Even now as I speak they are discussing the details of the deal.

"Arsenal made a bid last week worth £20m plus £3m in add-ons. They already have an agreement with the player, and David Raya wants to play for Arsenal," said Romano.

He continued:

“Now they are in discussions with Brentford and are trying to find the best way to make this deal happen. I think there is a very concrete possibility to see the deal done this week.”

Raya will be expected to compete with Aaron Ramsdale for the No. 1 position at the Emirates.

Gary Neville backs Kai Havertz to succeed at Emirates

Kai Havertz has arrived at the Emirates this summer.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville reckons Kai Havertz would be a hit at the Emirates.

The German forward joined Arteta’s bandwagon this summer, arriving from Chelsea in a blockbuster move. The 23-year-old hadn’t fully lived up to the promise at Stamford Bridge, but that didn’t stop Arteta from investing heavily on him this year.

On The Overlap, Neville said that Havertz has underachieved with the Blues but tipped him to become a key player with Arsenal.

"I like Havertz as a player. I think Havertz was underachieving at Chelsea. I think Havertz is a very good player, I think, at Arsenal, he’ll be a lot better than he was at Chelsea. I’m surprised Pochettino let him go. I thought he would want to work with him," said Neville.

He continued:

“I think he can get to 15 or 20 goals in the right team. Those missed chances, if he’s getting them all the time, that confidence comes, that calmness and assuredness, and all of a sudden his goals go from nine to 18, and suddenly you’re talking about a major player."

Havertz’ versatility could be an asset to Arteta.