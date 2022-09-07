Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: William Saliba is overhyped, says former player; Nuno Tavares wanted permanent option in loan deal to Marseille, and more - September 7, 2022

Arsenal have enjoyed a fruitful summer transfer window. Manager Mikel Arteta brought in quite a few new faces as he looks to continue the rebuilding exercise at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes William Saliba is overhyped. Elsewhere, Nuno Tavares has said that he wants the Gunners to include an option to buy in his loan deal with Marseille.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 7, 2022:

William Saliba is overhyped, says Rio Ferdinand

William Saliba has become a first team regular at the Emirates this season

Rio Ferdinand believes William Saliba is overhyped. The French defender hit the ground running with the Gunners this campaign, earning plaudits after helping the club pick up five wins in five games.

However, he failed to stop Manchester United's blistering attack on Sunday as the Red Devils picked up a 3-1 win. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand argued that it's unfair to put pressure on Saliba, who needs time to settle in.

"I actually think Saliba’s got a really good chance of being a really, really good player. He just needs time. All this pressure you’re putting on him putting him up against people I don’t think he needs it. He was on loan last season. His first big test lets be honest was at Old Trafford in a big signature game," said Ferdinand.

Ferdinand added that Saliba cannot be praised after allowing the opposition to score thrice.

"As a centre-back, you cannot sit there and say he played well when you’ve conceded three goals; please don’t try and tell me that. He’s finished with three goals in his net. You can’t say that, I wouldn’t embarrass myself," said Ferdinand.

He added:

"I’m not saying he’s not a good player; you can’t sit there and concede three goals and lavish him. Personal pride would not allow it. If we’ve conceded a goal, or two goals in a game, and we’ve lost, and no goals are a direct fault of mine; we take it as a team.”

Saliba has made six appearances for the north London side this season.

Nuno Tavares wanted permanent option in loan deal to Marseille

Nuno Tavares moved to Marseille on loan this summer.

Nuno Tavares has said that he pushed for an option to buy in his loan deal with Marseille. The Portuguese joined the Ligue 1 giants on a temporary move this summer after failing to make the cut at the Emirates.

Speaking to RMC Sport, as relayed by The Mirror, Tavares said that he arrived at Marseille to finally play in his position.

"At Arsenal, I do not know if it was a problem of competition with Kieran Tierney, but for me, that's not even the point. I came to Marseille to finally be able to play in my position. When signing with OM, I wanted to have an option to buy, but Arsenal refused. With my agents, we always wanted this purchase option, but Arsenal didn't," said Tavares.

Tavares added that he's happy to arrive at the French side and is looking to gather first-team minutes.

"Now I'm at OM, and with or without an option, I'm happy. At Arsenal, I would have probably only played in the cup. I came to Marseille to play in my position, in the Champions League, in the league and in the cup (competition). Marseille gave me this opportunity," said Tavares.

Tavares has three goals from six games already for Marseille this season.

Fabrizio Romano opens up on Arsenal midfield decision

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes Arsenal haven't signed a midfielder this summer, as they want to invest in the right player. The Gunners failed with an attempt to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa in the final hours of the transfer window.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the waiting strategy could bear fruit for the north London side.

"It was almost impossible to negotiate with Aston Villa for Douglas Luiz, and I think £25m was already a very important proposal. I am sure that the waiting strategy will still help like last January, rather than investing in a player the club does not believe in," wrote Romano.

Arsenal brought in Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer who can also operate in midfield.

