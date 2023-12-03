Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Wolves not pushing for Aaron Ramsdale; Emile Smith Rowe tipped for Aston Villa move, and more - December 3, 2023

Arsenal registered a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (December 2) in the Premier League. Goals from Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard helped Mikel Arteta's team stay the top of the league after 14 games.

Meanwhile, Wolves are not pushing to sign Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Elsewhere, midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has been backed to join Aston Villa. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 3, 2023:

Wolves not pushing for Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale has struggled for chances this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are not in talks to sign Aaron Ramsdale, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English goalkeeper is heavily linked with an exit from Arsenal after dropping down the pecking order this season. New signing David Raya - signed on loan from Brentford this summer - is now Arteta's preferred choice for the role.

A recent report from The Daily Star said that the Midlands club are offering Ramsdale an escape route from the Emirates in January. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs admitted that the Englishman could be tempted to leave the Gunners in search of regular football.

"There's always that feeling at the back of your mind if you're playing well.

"There's always that sense of what if Jordan Pickford gets injured and you're not playing. Does it suddenly mean somebody else is picked as the No.1 at Euro 2024? It's quite a complicated situation," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"I think that the player's perspective is going to be very important. He'll have to sit down with Mikel Arteta and have a very frank conversation. But there's no guarantee that this will be January rather than the summer."

Jacobs, though, added that there's little truth to the rumours linking the player to the Molineux.

"There's not a great deal, I'm told, in the links with Wolves. There are obviously lots of clubs in the Premier League that would like Ramsdale, but I believe he is also a West Brom fan.

"I don't know whether that would entirely put him off moving to Wolves, of course, but I'm told that there is not a great deal in that," said Jacobs.

Ramsdale has appeared just eight times for the north London side this season.

Emile Smith Rowe tipped for Aston Villa move

Emile Smith Rowe remains linked with an exit from the Emirates.

Emile Smith Rowe will be tempted to move to Aston Villa, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The English midfielder is a forgotten man at Arsenal and has struggled for game time recently. Smith Rowe has appeared just eight times across competitions this campaign, starting twice. Villa are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old and are now on the rise under Unai Emery's able leadership.

Speaking to GIVMESPORT, Jones said that Smith Rowe could be tempted by a move to Villa Park.

“Smith Rowe to Villa would be an interesting one to test out because he’s still not getting a look in at Arsenal.

"Because of the level that Villa have elevated themselves to, I think that that might have a bit of a different look at it if you were somebody like Smith Rowe, who’s on the fringes and knows he’s not going to become a big part anytime soon of what's going on at Arsenal," said Jones.

He continued:

“He could look across at Villa and think it's pretty exciting. He could be a bigger part of it there than at the Emirates.

"So, it would be enticing for the player at some point. He seems adamant that he wants to stick this out at Arsenal, but it will come to a point where he will have a decision to make, and a team like Villa might be the one that proves to tempt him.”

Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United were interested in Smith Rowe this summer, while Newcastle United have recently been linked with the player by Newcastle Echo.

Jorginho likely to leave Arsenal

Jorginho's time at the Emirates could be coming to an end.

Jorginho is likely to depart Arsenal at the end of this season, according to Football Insider.

The Italian midfielder left Chelsea in January this year to join the Gunners and initially enjoyed a regular run in the team. However, his game time has reduced since the arrival of Declan Rice this summer. Jorginho has appeared 17 times this season for the club, starting six.

The player's contract with the Gunners expires at the end of this season, and the club are unlikely to pursue a new deal. Jorginho is also open to a departure, with a return to Serie A at the top of his agenda.