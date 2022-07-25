Arsenal transfer target comments on Gabriel Jesus' Instagram post about scoring against Chelsea 

Arsenal target Arthur Melo praised his potential future teammate Gabriel Jesus following his goal against Chelsea on Saturday night (July 23).

Gunners summer signing Jesus was in action in the Florida Cup final against the Blues. The Brazilian ace opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 15th minute of the pre-season clash by chipping the ball over Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.

After the match, which ended 4-0 in the north London outfit's favor, Jesus posted a picture of himself celebrating his goal.

Juventus midfielder Arthur dropped an applause emoji ("👏") under Jesus’ Instagram post, hinting that he was left impressed by his compatriot's latest performance.

Arthur himself was recently dropped from Juventus' squad for their pre-season tour of the United States, amid speculation that he could push for a premature summer exit.

According to the Mirror, the Gunners wanted to sign the Bianconeri midfielder in the January transfer window, but talks prematurely broke down. Mikel Arteta is believed to be keen to bolster his midfield ahead of the upcoming season. The former Barcelona man, who is reportedly high on Arsenal’s wishlist, could be available for £34 million this summer.

The Brazilian midfielder is already struggling for game time under Massimiliano Allegri, and Paul Pogba’s addition is unlikely to make it any easier. Since joining the club in the summer of 2020, the 25-year-old has taken part in 63 games across competitions, recording one goal and an assist. His current contract with Juventus runs until June 30, 2025.

Arsenal’s win over Chelsea a testament to their improving chemistry

The Gunners ran circles around Chelsea as they cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Saturday.

Goals from Jesus (his fourth this pre-season), Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Albert Lokonga helped them to an emphatic win over their local rivals.

Every Arsenal player knew where their teammates were, made themselves available for a pass, and were determined to help each other during transitions.

It was an encouraging sight for the Emirates Stadium faithful, enough to make them hopeful for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.

Also Read: 5 players who have impressed the most in pre-season so far

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far