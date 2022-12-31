Arsenal could turn their attention towards 23-year-old superstar after struggling to complete deal for Mykhaylo Mudryk - Reports 

Arsenal could turn their attention towards Joao Felix after struggling to get a deal for Mykhaylo Mudryk over the line.

As reported by The Guardian (via The Boot Room), Mikel Arteta is ready to turn to Joao Felix if he fails to bring in Shakhtar Donetsk's Mudryk in January. The Gunners have been linked heavily with both players in recent weeks with Arteta looking to bolster his forward ranks.

However, Mudryk has been the primary target for the London side since the summer. Shakhtar are reportedly playing hardball and have reportedly rejected an initial bid worth £55 million from Arsenal.

The club, therefore, is looking to turn its focus to Felix instead. While the Portuguese international has also been linked with a move to the Emirates in recent times, a move looks complicated as Mikel Arteta's side are said to be unwilling to match his transfer fee or pay a hefty loan fee.

Arsenal are seemingly in the lead for Felix. Atleti want around 100m euros

However, missing out on Mudryk could see them prioritize Felix, who has struggled to live up to his £113 million price tag following his move to Atletico Madrid from Benfica in 2019. The flamboyant 23-year-old forward has struggled to adapt to life under Diego Simeone, having scored just 34 goals and provided 18 assists in 130 games to date.

Mudryk, meanwhile, has been phenomenal for Shakhtar Donetsk this season and has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in 18 games.

Arsenal are in dire need of reinforcements up front with Gabriel Jesus out with a knee injury. They currently lead the Premier League table by five points and will be desperate to remain in the driver's seat in the title race.

Arsenal prepared to offer £43 million for Barcelona star

Arsenal are reportedly planning to make a move for Barcelona star Ferran Torres in the January transfer window.

Mikel Arteta has reportedly identified Torres as the player he needs to cope with Gabriel Jesus' absence. The Brazil international suffered a knee injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Brazil and could be out for the next couple of months.

Doc @karthikadhaigal Arsenal is interested in the signing of Ferran Torres for the winter market. The English club would be willing to offer £43M (around 48.5M € ) for the player.



Arsenal is interested in the signing of Ferran Torres for the winter market. The English club would be willing to offer £43M (around 48.5M € ) for the player.

Torres has prior experience of playing in England from his stint at Manchester City, where he was pretty impressive. He scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 43 games for the Cityzens before his £48.4 million switch to Barcelona in December 2021.

The 22-year-old is capable of playing across the front three and could be a solid addition to Arteta's title-chasing side.

