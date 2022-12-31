Arsenal prepared to offer £43 million for 22-year-old Barcelona star - Reports

Arsenal are planning to make a move for Barcelona star Ferran Torres in the January transfer window, as per FutbolTotal.

The Gunners are in need of additions up front after Gabriel Jesus' knee injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Brazil. Manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the club could make signings up front to deal with his absence.

Addressing the issue in an interview published on the club's official website on December 21, the Spanish tactician said:

"It's a huge blow for us, obviously. He's such an important player: he's brought something very different to the team and it's impossible to replace him. But we have other players, other alternatives and we'll try to get that sorted. The transfer window is another option."

They are seemingly trying to address the issue by bringing in a new face, and Torres could be a wise addition. The Spain international has experience playing in England from his stint at Manchester City.

He scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 43 games across competitions for the Cityzens before joining Barcelona for a fee of £48.4 million in December 2021. The Gunners are now planning to test Barca's resolve by making an offer of £43 million in the winter.

Moreover, the player's versatility could see Arsenal strengthen all three positions in their attack with just one signing. Torres, 22, is still in his formative years and has the ingredients to become a world-class player one day.

As evident by the example of 21-year-old trio Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, and Gabriel Martinelli, Arteta has shown an inclination towards trusting youth.

This will offer Torres hope in terms of playing time as he continues to struggle for it under manager Xavi Hernandez. He has scored 12 goals and registered seven assists in 44 matches in all competitions since joining the LaLiga giants 12 months ago.

Arsenal target says he is learning from Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is one of the reasons why Torres has had just seven starts across competitions at Barcelona this season.

The Poland international has scored 13 times in 14 LaLiga games for the Catalan giants since leaving Bayern Munich this summer. When asked to give his opinion on the 34-year-old striker, Torres told MARCA:

"At his side I am a sponge. I observe him in everything, in all his movements. I am lucky to also be a striker and I watch his movements. It is very nice to play alongside a footballer like him, of his stature."

Torres still has four and a half years left on his contract at Spotify Camp Nou. But it remains to be seen if Barcelona will want to break even if a sizable offer arrives from Arsenal.

