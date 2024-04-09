Arsenal urged to snub summer move for Bayern Munich superstar by former player

Former Arsenal winger Perry Groves has urged the Gunners to avoid a transfer for Bayern Munich superstar Joshua Kimmich.

The Germany international has been linked with a move to the Emirates and could be available for as little as £25 million this summer. He is out of contract at the end of next season, leading to suggestions that his time at Bayern may be up.

Kimmich, 29, is incredibly experienced and highly versatile. The eight-time Bundesliga winner has made 380 appearances for Bayern, has 84 caps for Germany, and can play in a variety of positions in midfield and defense.

The German has often featured in an inverted full-back role at Bayern and has excelled there given his passing range and defensive solidity. However, Groves believes Arsenal don't need another player in that position.

The 58-year-old Englishman, who made over 150 appearances for Arsenal between 1986 and 1992, told TalkSPORT (via Football.London):

"[Kimmich] can go in that inverted right-back role like [Oleksandr] Zinchenko does. But we have Tomiyasu, Ben White, who has been one of Arsenal’s players of the season. [White] has been outstanding.

"That link he has with [Bukayo] Saka on the right-hand side, and his defending one-v-one… He’s one of the few full-backs who presses and actually stops the crosses. Kimmich, yeah you want as many quality players as possible. But no, [we don’t need to sign him] at all."

Apart from the names mentioned by Groves, Mikel Arteta also has Thomas Partey at his disposal, who can and has played in that role before.

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal are 'in a good moment' ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal are playing good football and should be confident ahead of their first-leg UEFA Champions League quarter-final match against Bayern Munich on Tuesday (April 9).

Arsenal notably lost 10-2 on aggregate to Bayern in the Round of 16 in the 2016-17 Champions League season. Overall, the Bavarian giants have won seven of their 12 meetings against the English side, drawing two.

Including their 2015-16 group-stage game against Bayern at the Allianz Arena, Arsenal have lost each of their last three matches against the German outfit by a 5-1 scoreline. Arteta's side will be out to change that recent history when the two sides meet at the Emirates.

Speaking of his team's form and confidence ahead of the game, Arteta said, via the club's official website:

"Yes [we feel ruthless and strong], we are in a good moment and winning and performing the way we're doing it always helps. It brings a really good spirit and just be focused on the next match. Tomorrow is a big task but we’re really looking forward to it."

Arsenal lead Liverpool at the top of the table after 31 matches on goal difference, with both teams amassing 71 points. They are also in impeccable form, losing just once in their 13 matches across competitions in the last three months.

