Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt: Where to watch Europa League Group A clash in USA, UK and India 

Arsenal look to continue their impressive start to the season and potentially move above Bodo/Glimt with a win against the Norweigan side in the Europa League on October 6.

Mikel Arteta's men host Bodo/Glimt at the Emirates Stadium in a Group A clash that could go a long way in deciding who finishes top of the group.

Arsenal are currently second, having won their opening Europa League game 2-1 away at FC Zurich on matchday one.

Bodo lead the way with a win 2-1 win over Zurich and a 1-1 draw away at PSV Eindhoven.

The Gunners have played a game less and will look to keep the winning momentum going tonight.

Here are the details on how you can watch the Europa League encounter between Arsenal and Bodo on TV in the USA, UK and India:

Viewers from the United States (U.S) can catch the game on-demand through fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users that sign up are given a free seven-day trial of sport streaming service and this can be assessed through iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV and web browser.

Viewers from the UK can watch the clash on BT SPORT TV and a live stream is available through their BT Player.

Viewers from India should head to Sony Sports Network for the match, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV Channel Live Stream Time U.S TUDN / Univision fuboTV 3pm (EST) UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport website/app 8pm (BST) India Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV 12.30pm (GMT)

Arsenal and Bodo/Glimt team news

Bodo/Glimt beat Zurich last time out

Arteta doesn't have a fully fit squad for the clash with Bodo/Glimt, Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe have been confirmed as unavailable.

Cedric Soares has returned to full fitness to give the Gunners more options in defense.

The north Londoners do have a huge encounter with Liverpool at the weekend so Arteta may look to make changes to his side that sees unfamiliar faces start.

Meanwhile, Sondre Fet continues to be an absentee for Bodo/Glimt whilst Hugo Vetlesen and Albert Gronbaek will battle for a spot in midfield.

It is a toss up between Amahi Pellegrino and Ola Solbakken for who is handed the starting berth up top against the Gunners.

