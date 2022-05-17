“Arsenal will be nervous” – Newcastle United fans ‘buzzing’ as 30-year-old makes it to playing XI against Gunners

Newcastle United fans are brimming with joy to see Callum Wilson finally make his long-awaited return from injury against Arsenal. The striker will take to the pitch in tonight's (Monday, May 16) Premier League clash at St James' Park.

The England national hasn't made an appearance since incurring an achilles injury against Manchester United in December. Wilson was Newcastle's main man up-top prior to the injury and still sits top of their top scorer charts.

The Magpies had to deal with Wilson's absence in January by bringing in Burnley striker Chris Wood.

But he has disappointed in front of goal since arriving, scoring only two goals in 16 league appearances. Fans will be enthused to see Wilson back in the line-up.

Here are some reactions from Twitter to the news that Wilson will start against Arsenal:

Angel 💙 @AngelNUFC @NUFC Great team, pleased Wilson is starting. Arsenal will be nervous as they were against Spurs, would love to end their CL hopes. @NUFC Great team, pleased Wilson is starting. Arsenal will be nervous as they were against Spurs, would love to end their CL hopes.

Jack Gillam @jackgi11am @NUFC I'm just glad schar is back to replace lacelles and buzzing to see Wilson again! @NUFC I'm just glad schar is back to replace lacelles and buzzing to see Wilson again!

Newcastle could dent Arsenal's top four hopes

Eddie Howe's Magpies could be about to cause damage

Eddie Howe's side have guaranteed themselves a place in the Premier League next season. Howe has been overseeing a huge transformation since taking over in November.

They had been sitting in the relegation spots prior to his arrival but the Englishman has been one of the best coaches of the season, leading to a quick turnaround.

Newcastle head into tonight's game against Arsenal looking to derail Mikel Arteta's Champions League quest. The Spaniard is just two wins away from bringing Europe's elite club competition back to the Emirates for the first time since 2016.

However, much like the Magpies gazumped the Gunners for Bruno Guimarães in January, they could do real damage to the north London side's top-four hopes.

If they beat Arsenal, the Gunners will head into the final game of the season trailing Tottenham by two points in the top-four race. It would be a huge capitulation by Arteta's side given how impressive they have been all season.

Nevertheless, tonight's game promises to be an enthralling affair.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit