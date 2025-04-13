"Arsenal will pay", "Gonna build you a statue" - Fans hail Real Madrid star after their 1-0 win overAlaves

Real Madrid fans on social media have lauded Aurélien Tchouaméni for his remarkable performance against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga. Los Blancos secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Babazorros at the Estadio Mendizorrotza on Sunday, April 13.
Arda Guler (9') was close to opening the scoring for Real Madrid, but Alaves' Jesus Owono made a decent save to keep the scoreline intact. In the 22nd minute, Raul Asencio had his goal ruled out by the VAR due to a foul in the build-up. Eduardo Camavinga gave Madrid the lead in the 34th minute. He collected a pass from Federico Valverde and rifled his shot into the back of the net.
Kylian Mbappe received a straight red card for a horrific challenge on Antonio Blanco following a VAR review in the 38th minute. Alaves's Manu Sanchez (70’) was also issued his marching orders for a poor challenge on Vinicius Junior. Thus, both teams became even on the pitch once again. Despite having to do most of the defending in the second half, Madrid managed to hold on to their one-goal lead.
One player who put in a decent shift during the game is Tchouaméni. The Frenchman was dogged and solid, and his presence helped to stabilize the midfield after Mbappe was sent off. In his stint, Tchouaméni maintained a passing accuracy of 90% (47/52). He made two interceptions, registered three tackles, and won nine out of 12 ground duels contested (via Sofascore).
Some fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to salute the Frenchman for his remarkable display, with one claiming:
"Arsenal will pay."
"Incredible match from Tchouaméni. 💫," a Madrid fan page added.
"Tchouameni would've won us the game against Arsenal," a fan opined.
"Tchouameni was so good this match imo," another chimed in.
"Tchouameni been in the trenches today. Good match," an impressed fan suggested.
"AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI IM GONNA BUILD YOU A STATUE," wrote another.
"We're going to fight for La Liga and Champions League" - Real Madrid's assistant manager
Real Madrid's assistant manager, Davide Ancelotti, has claimed that the club would push to win the La Liga and UCL titles this season. He also admitted that Madrid would have to put in more effort if they intend to achieve their objectives.
After the win in the La Liga game against Alaves, He said (via Madrid Zone):
“We're going to fight for La Liga and Champions League. We know we have to earn it, and our quality alone isn't enough.”
Los Blancos are ranked second having registered 66 points from 31 league games this season. They are four points behind leaders Barcelona in the title race.
In the UCL, Real Madrid will have to overturn a three-goal deficit against Arsenal if they intend to progress to the semifinals. The second leg of the quarter-finals at the Santiago Bernabeu will take place on April 16.