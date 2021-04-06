Arsenal will sell midfielder to raise funds for Achraf Hakimi transfer - Reports

Arsenal are rumored to be preparing a £43 million bid to sign Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan this summer. However, the Gunners will have to sell some players to raise funds for any potential signings and are now reportedly open to selling Matteo Guendouzi to Hertha Berlin.

According to AS, Arsenal will be looking to sign Achraf Hakimi as a potential replacement for Hector Bellerin, who is widely tipped to leave the Emirates for Barcelona in the summer.

Achraf Hakimi rose to prominence during his two-year loan spell with Borussia Dortmund. The 22-year-old developed into one of Europe's most exciting young wing-backs during his time with the Bundesliga outfit. He made 73 appearances and scored 12 goals for the club before returning to Real Madrid last summer.

Despite being highly rated by the club's hierarchy, the defender was deemed surplus to requirements by Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and was sold to Inter Milan for £40 million last summer.

Achraf Hakimi has been in scintillating form for Inter Milan this season, scoring 6 goals and providing 6 assists in 35 appearances in all competitions. His consistent performances have caught the eye of a number of Europe's top clubs.

Inter Milan are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the former Real Madrid defender as they look to cope with the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arsenal have also been negatively affected by the pandemic and will have to sell some players if they are to sign Achraf Hakimi. Matteo Guendouzi has now emerged as the player who could be sold this summer to raise funds for the signing.

Arsenal given boost in their pursuit of Achraf Hakimi

Hertha Berlin sporting director Arne Friedrich recently hinted that the German outfit would be interested in retaining Matteo Guendouzi's services.

The Frenchman has been in fine form for Hertha Berlin this season and could earn himself a permanent move away from Arsenal in the summer.

Friedrich told the Guardian:

"When you talk about Guendouzi and see his skills. You realise that he is a great player. I've also read that he had problems at Arsenal but here he behaves very well."

"He puts himself on the field. He is a great professional. Guendouzi's situation confirms that we must always understand how to help the players, with a talent like him it is worth it."

Arsenal are reportedly willing to accept a bid in the range of £20 million for Matteo Guendouzi.

The revenue from the midfielder's potential sale will help the Gunners raise the funds they need to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan.