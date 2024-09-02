“Arsenal will win the league and this signing only reinforces that thought” - PL legend makes emphatic claim after Raheem Sterling transfer

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has backed Arsenal to win the league this season following the signing of forward Raheem Sterling from Chelsea. The English winger penned a loan deal with the Gunners after falling out of favor at Stamford Bridge.

New Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca wasted no time in letting Sterling know about his plans for the team at the start of the campaign. He left the former Manchester City man out of his squad for the league opener against his former employers, exiling him from the squad.

Chelsea considered offers for Raheem Sterling from abroad and the Premier League but Arsenal managed to secure his signing before the transfer window closed.

Rio Ferdinand gave his thoughts about the forward joining the Gunners on his YouTube channel, claiming that the deal was tailor-made for Arsenal. He said:

“What a mad circus act this was. But I’m just pleased and happy that the situation got sorted out for Raheem Sterling and he got a move he wanted. The situation wasn’t handled properly – it could’ve been better from Chelsea. But I’m glad he’s gone now. It’s a great business by Arsenal. From their perspective, this is a ridiculous bit of business."

The former defender also praised the quality of Sterling and claimed that he will prove to be a game-changer in their pursuit of the Premier League title. He explained:

“You’re getting an experienced winger who has won four league titles, he knows how to get it done. He’s played for some of the biggest clubs this country has to offer. He knows the path to trophies and that is invaluable. How Chelsea have let that out the door I don’t know, it’s crazy."

“This is a marriage made in heaven for Arsenal. It’s a perfect fit, for me. Raheem has something to prove, too. I think he will deliver there and I’ll say it again, I think Arsenal will win the league this year and this signing only reinforces that thought. I think he could be that important.”

Raheem Sterling is familiar with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, having worked with him when he was Manchester City's assistant manager. The 29-year-old struggled to produce consistently at Chelsea, where he was one of the best-paid players. He managed just 19 goals and provided 12 assists in 81 appearances for the Blues.

Sterling will compete with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard for a starting berth in Arteta's team. A veteran of 123 career Premier League goals, the forward will be a welcome addition to the Gunners' squad.

Pundit hails Arsenal for signing Raheem Sterling

England legend Gary Lineker has thrown his weight behind Arsenal signing Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea. He made the revelation while speaking in the Rest is Football podcast, praising the experience acquired by Sterling despite his age.

Lineker said:

“He is still only 29. I know it seems like he has been around forever you think he’s a veteran well into his 30s, but he’s still only 29, so he will have a lot to offer, Raheem, and I think whether he will play consistently remains to be seen, but he has been a terrific player for well over a decade now."

Sterling has indicated his excitement at joining the Gunners and was in attendance at the Emirates Stadium as the side played out a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend. The experienced forward is in line to make his debut for the club when they face Tottenham Hotspur after the international break.

