Arsenal willing to trigger release clause to sign Chelsea target - Reports

Arsenal have been active in the transfer market, roping in Ricardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino, along with the permanent signing of David Raya. Gunners' head coach Mikel Arteta is now looking to further strengthen their attack to add depth to the frontline ahead of a busy season.

One of the names on Arsenal’s radar is Spanish winger Nico Williams. According to Football Transfers, they remain interested in signing Williams and are still prepared to make a move before the transfer window closes this month.

The 22-year-old winger has attracted a lot of interest, with reports indicating that Arsenal were willing to trigger his €58 million release clause back in May. However, following his impressive performances at the Euros, clubs like Chelsea, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain have also shown interest in the player.

Although the Gunners are interested, Williams has expressed his intention to remain with Athletic Club this season, while the club themselves have not made any formal move yet. He has already played in two of Athletic Club’s opening LaLiga games this season but is yet to score a goal.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano also confirmed Arsenal’s interest in signing a winger but believes that a move for Nico Williams this late in the transfer window is unlikely.

"I don’t think it’s going to be a super big name like Nico Williams. I don’t think Nico will be on the move. I saw many reports this week on Arsenal and Nico Williams, but it’s not realistic at all from what I’m hearing," Romano said (via caughtoffside).

Williams scored twice during the Euros, with his direct approach from the flanks proving to be a valuable asset for Spain. For his performances, he was included in the European Championship Team of the Tournament, alongside five other Spanish players.

Mikel Arteta outlines what new signing Mikel Merino will bring to Arsenal

Mikel Merino, another European Championship winner with Spain, has completed his move to Arsenal. He will compete for a spot in midfield alongside the likes of Declan Rice, Jorginho, and Thomas Partey.

Arteta believes that the former Newcastle United player will bring significant quality and experience to the squad, while also expressing his satisfaction in finalizing the deal.

“Mikel was a key target for us this summer, and we identified him as a player who can fit perfectly into our squad and profile to improve us, as we aim to build on our strong performances of last season," Arteta said (via FootballLondon).

"With Mikel’s arrival, he brings us an added high quality of experience, physicality and athleticism as we look forward to this season ahead. We welcome Mikel and his family to the club, and look forward to seeing him play in the Arsenal shirt,” he added.

Arsenal, who have started the season with consecutive victories, will next face Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break. After that, they have two challenging away matches, first against Tottenham Hotspur and then against reigning champions Manchester City.

