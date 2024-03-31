“Arsenal have to win” - Micah Richards gives his prediction for the Gunners vs Manchester City

Micah Richards thinks Arsenal can only hope to take a point from their daunting trip to Manchester City Etihad today (March 31).

The Gunners will not need reminding of their dismal record at City's Stadium in recent years. They've failed to beat Pep Guardiola's reigning champions on the road since January 2015.

Gabriel Martinelli bagged a late winner when Arsenal beat Manchester City at the Emirates in October. This was Mikel Arteta's first win over Guardiola in the league since joining the north Londoners from City's backroom staff in 2019.

The Gunners are the Premier League's in-form team, winning their last eight games and are top of the table. Today's opponents are third, a point behind them, and Liverpool who have an inferior goal difference (7).

Despite this, Richards thinks today's Etihad showdown is more important for the visitors. Manchester City's former defender told Sky Sports:

"I do believe Arsenal have to win. It's just psychologically if they can come to the Etihad and win that will give them all the confidence they need to think 'Ok, there's Liverpool chasing us down there's City, but if we can come here and get what we need' it will just give them that confidence for the rest of the season."

However, Richards doesn't think Arteta's men will prevail and alluded to City's recent dominance over them at the Eithad:

"I don't think Arsenal win today. I think the best they can get here is a draw if im being totally honest because the record at the Etihad is unbelievable."

The Gunners can move four points clear of City with a win but are huge underdogs in today's game. They could slip down to second by kick-off if Liverpool beat Brighton & Hove Albion in the day's earlier game.

Jurgen Klopp insists he's not focused on Arsenal's clash with Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp was adamant he's not focused on Manchester City vs Arsenal.

Klopp's men can take control of the Premier League title race for the time being if they prevail at Anfield against the Seagulls. They will be eager to bounce back from a remarkable 4-3 defeat (a.e.t) to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals last time out.

Liverpool fans will be keen to see Manchester City and Arsenal's tussle given its huge title implications. But, their manager insists he's only concentrating on his side's encounter with Roberto De Zerbi's men (via Sky Sports):

"I didn't think for a second about the other game and what it means to be honest. It's really just about us."

Klopp's side suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Gunners (February 4) which propelled Arteta's troops into the leading title challengers. That victory could be used as motivation for their battle at the Etihad against Manchester City.