Arsene Wenger explains the difference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are hailed as two of the greatest players in the history of football. The debate as to who is better between them has raged on for plenty of years, with many in the footballing world giving their take on it.

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, was the latest to give his view on the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate. Detailing the difference between the two phenomenal footballers, Wenger in an interview with SoFoot.com said:

"I often say that Cristiano Ronaldo is the athlete-footballer, and Lionel Messi, the exceptional artist, this is the difference between the two. Afterwards, everyone prefers one or the other. When we like the game, we prefer the artist. The creative makes you discover things that you do not see, that you have not even considered from the stands,"

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are still going strong for their respective clubs and countries and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Arsene Wenger admires both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Arsene Wenger is one of the greatest managers of his generation

While Arsene Wenger might prefer Lionel Messi's style of play, he did mention that he has a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It’s(creative style) finer, even if I don’t deny the quality of the Portuguese. I just believe that football has evolved into the Ronaldo style.

“This does not mean that we should eliminate the creative. The rules must evolve to make the game more spectacular, more beautiful to see.”

With a lot more emphasis on physicality, speed, durability and stamina these days, Wenger feels that the game is becoming more suited to Cristiano Ronaldo's style.

Blessed with incredible stamina, strength, and determination, Ronaldo has worked relentlessly to become one of the greatest players ever to play the game.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has continued to dominate the game with his silken touch, mazy dribbling, and vision. After starting slowly this season, Messi seems to be coming back to his best form and produced a stunning display against Real Betis in the weekend.

Several players, pundits, fans, and managers have weighed in on the Messi - Ronaldo debate. Although they both have different styles, there is no denying that they are among the greatest footballers ever to play the game.