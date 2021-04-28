Arsene Wenger full of praise for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Arsene Wenger has heaped praise on Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel because of how the German has turned the club's fortunes around since taking over. Tuchel was appointed Chelsea boss back in January after the club decided to part ways with former manager Frank Lampard.

Chelsea endured a torrid time towards the end of Lampard's reign and Tuchel had his work cut out for him. The German joined Chelsea after stepping down as PSG manager and has been a huge success since taking over the club.

Wenger gave his verdict on the German tactician, following Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final. He told BeIN Sports:

"It is a team that has been submitted to many changes. And when you change more than three players, it takes you more time to create a cohesion and it is very difficult to imagine how the team would have progressed under Frank Lampard."

"The only thing you can say is that Tuchel has done a good job by having created a good cohesion, a good belief and he has stimulated the hunger of the team. They look confident at the moment and I think you have to give him credit for that," Wenger noted.

Chelsea will take an away goal back to London thanks to Christian Pulisic's opener against Real Madrid on Tuesday night. The Blues will know that they can progress to the final of the Champions League as long as they do not lose to Zinedine Zidane's side.

Tuchel has completely turned Chelsea's season around

Tuchel will know that he has a lot of work to do between now and the end of the season.

Advertisement

Since his arrival at the club, Tuchel has only lost twice in all competitions, winning 14 of his 22 games in charge. He has guided Chelsea to 4th place in the Premier League and the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Chelsea will also face Leicester City in the final of the FA Cup, in what looks like Chelsea's best opportunity to end the season with silverware. The Blues, though, have a very tough schedule ahead of them.

If Thomas Tuchel wants his side to qualify for the Champions League this season, they will have to get past the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Leicester City and Aston Villa between now and the end of the campaign. The next month will decide whether Chelsea's season can be deemed a success.

Thomas Tuchel has come up against the following managers since he's been in charge at Chelsea:



Mourinho

Simeone

Klopp

Ancelotti

Guardiola

Zidane



He hasn't lost to any of them. pic.twitter.com/hnnq3w7Huy — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 27, 2021