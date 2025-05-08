Arsene Wenger makes stance clear as Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal were best team in Champions League despite semi-final exit to PSG

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that Paris Saint-Germain were better than the Gunners in the UEFA Champions League semifinal. Wenger's view contrasts with that of Mikel Arteta, who claims his side was better off despite their 3-1 loss on aggregate

In a discussion following the second leg in Paris, Wenger expressed a different perspective on the encounter. He told beIN SPORTS (via Mirror):

"I would say tonight that we've seen a different Paris Saint-Germain - not guided by possession and brilliant football, but guided by refusing to concede goals and taking advantage on the counter-attack and on set pieces is what gave them success tonight. I would say that mentally they were strong as well. When they missed a penalty, they did hang in there.

He continued:

"On the other hand, with Arsenal, we saw the recurrence of being unable to score goals... Overall, in the two games, I would say they were better than Arsenal, had more chances and were never really in danger, so congratulations to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners lost the first leg (1-0) after PSG took an early lead at the Emirates on April 29. During the reverse encounter in Paris, the Gunners created opportunities but failed to convert them in the opening 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, PSG capitalized on theirs and registered an early lead through Fabian Ruiz in the 27th minute. Despite Vitinha's missed penalty in the 69th minute, Achraf Hakimi (72’) scored to put the game beyond the Gunners' reach.

Bukayo Saka scored to reignite his side's enthusiasm in the 76th minute but missed a clear opportunity to score another, moments later (80’). The clash ended 2-1 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate in favor of Luis Enrique's PSG, who will face Inter Milan in the finals.

"I’m so proud of the boys" - Arsenal's manager on the performance versus PSG

Mikel Arteta revealed that he's impressed with his players despite their elimination from the UCL. He also credited his squad for putting up a good fight despite their injury challenges.

In an interview after the game, Arteta stated (via Afcstuff on X):

“I’m so proud of the boys & they deserve a lot of credit for what they’re doing, in the context & situation with the amount of injuries, we have arrived here probably in the worst state that you can arrive as a team.”

He added:

“You have to get here with everybody fit, available, with a lot of minutes, with rest. We came here in a completely different context & still did that, so that gives me a lot of positivity for the future, but tonight I’m very upset.”

In the second leg, the absence of a striker like Kai Havertz affected Arsenal, who created 19 chances but converted only one.

