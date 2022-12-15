Arsene Wenger sends message to ex-Arsenal man Emi Martinez ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup final with Argentina

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has sent a message to Emiliano Martinez ahead of Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France.

The shot-stopper used to be on Arsenal's books but could never really become the first choice between the sticks at the Emirates. However, he has seen a meteoric rise over the past few seasons and is just two days away from the biggest game of his football career.

Martinez has played an integral role for Argentina in their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, carrying them all the way to the final. Wenger, who used to be at the helm at Arsenal, has hailed Emiliano Martinez ahead of the World Cup final.

The iconic French manager praised the Aston Villa keeper for his desire and determination in his amazing journey to the top. Wenger has revealed that he is proud of his former player and wished him all the best. The managerial great told The Mirror:

"I am very happy for him. We were aware of his huge qualities. He was determined and had a desire to learn and a big passion for the game. Sometimes, he went out on loan and didn’t even play. But it didn’t stop his belief and motivation."

"When I see him now play knowing what he went through I admire even more his achievement. Well done, Emi, we are proud of you."

Emiliano Martinez joined Arsenal as a 19-year-old from Independiente back in 2012 and spent eight long years with the Gunners. He made just 38 appearances for the north London giants out of which 15 came in the Premier League. The Argentine was also shipped out on loan on six occasions.

Martinez got his much-awaited chance to showcase his talent during the 2019-20 season, with Bernd Leno dealing with a long-term injury. The Argentine's displays in the FA Cup that season earned him a move to Aston Villa in the summer of 2020 and he has not looked back since.

After making his debut for Argentina in 2021, Martinez has led them to Copa America success and is now one win away from a FIFA World Cup triumph.

Former Arsenal star hails Morocco for their amazing 2022 FIFA World Cup run

Former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has saluted Morocco for their historic run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup winner with Germany tweeted:

"History still made. The team tried everything - no shame in tonight's performance, all Moroccans can be incredibly proud."

Morocco's wonderful run came to an end with a 2-0 loss against France in the semi-finals on Wednesday (14 December). However, their campaign, which included wins against the likes of Spain and Portugal, will be remembered forever.

