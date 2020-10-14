Arsene Wenger surprised at recent transfer business of his former club Arsenal

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that he was surprised at the Gunners' ability to make a few big-money purchases in recent transfer windows.

On transfer deadline day. Arsenal activated Thomas Partey's £45m release clause to sign the Ghanaian defensive midfielder from Atletico Madrid. Arsenal also spent a reported initial £22m to sign centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes from French club Lille.

Arsenal had also spent a club record £72m to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille last summer, with an additional £25m going to Celtic in exchange for Kieran Tierney, while William Saliba signed from Saint-Etienne for a reported fee of around £30m.

Saying that he was surprised by the extent of Arsenal's spending over the last couple of years, Wenger said that he believed that the Gunners could become title contenders soon.

"I genuinely believe yes, because he looks to have a good grip on the team," Wenger told Sky, via Express.

"They follow well, they are with him. We have bought well, we've spent a lot of money in the last two years.

"Suddenly we discovered huge resources - that was quite surprising.

"But I think he has the quantity and quality of players, yes we can go for it. Why not?"

Wenger calls Ozil situation at Arsenal a waste

Advertisement

Mesut Ozil has not featured in a single match for Arsenal this season

Wenger also lamented about the current situation surrounding Mesut Ozil at Arsenal. He has been left out of the Gunners' UEFA Europa League squad, and hasn't featured at all in any competition so far this season.

Ozil is Arsenal's top earner, and has made it clear that he would want to see out the remainder of his contract, which ends in the summer of 2021.

Wenger called the current situation a "waste".

"I feel it is a waste for him," Wenger told the BBC, via the Express.

"Firstly because he's in the years where a player of his talent can produce the most. And it's a waste for the club as well because he's a super talent, a creative talent that in the final third can create that killer pass.

"The way football is going at the moment it's quick counter-pressing, quick transitions and everybody plays the same. It's kicked out players like Ozil. Although let's not forget who this guy is. A world champion who has played at Real Madrid.

"He's been the record player of assists, so you have to find a way to get him involved again."