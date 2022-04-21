"Arteries clogged up with ice" "A real hustler" - Arsenal fans laud 22-year-old's 'uncoachable quality' following sensational display against Chelsea

Arsenal fans have heaped praise on Eddie Nketiah following his 'Man-of-the-Match' performance against Chelsea on Wednesday, April 20.

The Gunners were in stark need of a win having lost their previous three league games on the bounce. A fourth defeat against Chelsea would have plunged their top four aspirations into jeopardy.

But Nketiah impressed, scoring two on the night as Mikel Arteta's men romped to a 4-2 victory over their London rivals.

It was a rare start for the 22-year-old striker, who played second-fiddle to Alexandre Lacazette for the majority of the season.

But given his opportunity, he took his chance with aplomb and Gunners fans have reacted to the English forward's sensational performance on Twitter:

James Benge @jamesbenge On a more serious note, Nketiah has a quality that might be uncoachable and is certainly a natural trait that elevates any striker. He is always there or thereabouts when the ball is breaking or deflecting. When it happens as often as it does with him it can't be luck. On a more serious note, Nketiah has a quality that might be uncoachable and is certainly a natural trait that elevates any striker. He is always there or thereabouts when the ball is breaking or deflecting. When it happens as often as it does with him it can't be luck.

Orbinho @Orbinho The most impressive thing about Eddie Nketiah's goals today was that he basically made them both out of situations where he probably shouldn't have scored. The most impressive thing about Eddie Nketiah's goals today was that he basically made them both out of situations where he probably shouldn't have scored.

Hitman Eddie Nketiah has scored 7 goals from 10 shots on target this season.Hitman Eddie Nketiah has scored 7 goals from 10 shots on target this season.Hitman 📞 ⚽️ https://t.co/xgQ8whWJgs

Burt Macklin @LeeFussBall Nketiah has the same amount of pl away goals (2) this season as lacazette since 2018 Nketiah has the same amount of pl away goals (2) this season as lacazette since 2018

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 - Eddie Nketiah is the first Arsenal player to score a brace against Chelsea in the Premier League since October 2011, when Robin van Persie netted a hat-trick. Repaid. 2 - Eddie Nketiah is the first Arsenal player to score a brace against Chelsea in the Premier League since October 2011, when Robin van Persie netted a hat-trick. Repaid. https://t.co/FSQD69UQmV

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor What a whopper of a performance by Nketiah. Chased down everything at 100mph and finished his chances perfectly. Can’t ask for more than that. What a whopper of a performance by Nketiah. Chased down everything at 100mph and finished his chances perfectly. Can’t ask for more than that.

Dennis Kalstrom @ItsReed34 Eddie Nketiah is a real hustler bro. Never gets tired running Eddie Nketiah is a real hustler bro. Never gets tired running🔥 https://t.co/C2mPszzW62

Gunners @Gunnersc0m Alexandre Lacazette after Eddie Nketiah’s performance tonight. Alexandre Lacazette after Eddie Nketiah’s performance tonight. https://t.co/4TriBfwqfA

Arsenal need to keep the momentum going following an impressive victory over Chelsea

The Gunners are right back in the top four fight

The Gunners went into Wednesday's game knowing anything less than a win would give fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur the ascendancy in a closely fought top-four race.

With just six games remaining, Arsenal were fifth, three points off of Spurs. A win over Chelsea would see them move level on points with their north London rivals.

The poor run of form Arteta's men had been encountering prior was worrying given how impressive they had been throughout the season.

But as soon as Nketiah struck in the 13th minute, you could tell the Gunners meant business.

It was a pulsating affair with both sides eager to get one over their cross-city neighbors.

Timo Werner's 17th minute equalizer was a hard one for Arsenal fans given the huge deflection it took en route to Aaron Ramsdale's goal.

But then Emile Smith-Rowe continued his fine run of form this season. The Englishman struck another delightful effort in the 27th minute before yet again Chelsea would equalize in a matter of minutes through Cesar Azpilicueta.

Both sides went hammer and tong in the second-half in what was an entertaining game and truly lived up to its billing.

Nketiah then showed his tenaciousness in not giving up on a loose ball as he pounced on the 57th minute to have the Gunners in the driving seat.

A contentious penalty was then afforded to Arteta's side deep into stoppage time, with Azpilicueta being adjudged to have brought Bukayo Saka down. The English star got rid of his spot-kick nightmare at the European Championships with an emphatically placed penalty to wrap up the victory.

Arsenal will now look to push on in their fight with Spurs for UEFA Champions League qualification through a fourth-placed finish.

Next up for Arteta's side is a clash with fellow top four challengers Manchester United, who are seemingly at their rock bottom.

