“Arteta chose to humiliate him” – Piers Morgan claims Arsenal missed out on top four last season due to a decision involving one player

Piers Morgan has once again hit out at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for letting go of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The ardent Gunners fan believes the Spaniard's decision cost the club a place in the Champions League this season.

Arsenal were in the driver's seat for a top-four finish with five games left in the Premier League last season. However, they ended up losing two of their last three matches and finished fifth – one spot behind Tottenham Hotspur.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan jp @Pughy_30 @piersmorgan @Auba Tuchel used to tell him the wrong times for meetings on purpose to get him there early lmao, he’s no angel. @piersmorgan @Auba Tuchel used to tell him the wrong times for meetings on purpose to get him there early lmao, he’s no angel. He’s a poor time-keeper, big deal. Tuchel managed him superbly, Arteta chose to humiliate him & give him away - costing us Top4. twitter.com/pughy_30/statu… He’s a poor time-keeper, big deal. Tuchel managed him superbly, Arteta chose to humiliate him & give him away - costing us Top4. twitter.com/pughy_30/statu…

Tweeting his frustration, Piers was adamant that Arteta's decision was wrong. He was replying to a fan who pointed to the striker's poor time management and how Tuchel used to trick him into coming to meetings on time. He tweeted:

"He's a poor time-keeper, big deal. Tuchel managed him superbly, Arteta chose to humiliate him & give him away - costing us Top4."

Arsenal fans were not happy with Piers Morgan backing Aubameyang over Mikel Arteta. One such fan tweeted his frustration earlier this week, and the celebrity Gunner replied a day later.

The Gunners fan had tweeted:

"Piers Morgan went on and on about Arsenal offloading 'world class striker' Aubameyang, just for Barcelona to try to get rid of him 6 months later. If a player is rumoured to be problematic and then two teams bin him within 6 months, you can take those rumours as gospel."

Piers was not happy with the comment and claimed that the problem was not with the player.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan GoonerTalk @GoonerTaIk Piers Morgan went on and on about Arsenal offloading ‘world class striker’ Aubameyang, just for Barcelona to try to get rid of him 6 months later. If a player is rumoured to be problematic and then two teams bin him within 6 months, you can take those rumours as gospel. Piers Morgan went on and on about Arsenal offloading ‘world class striker’ Aubameyang, just for Barcelona to try to get rid of him 6 months later. If a player is rumoured to be problematic and then two teams bin him within 6 months, you can take those rumours as gospel. No reports of @Auba being anything but exemplary at Barca, and a goal machine. Now he may go to Chelsea, managed by Tuchel who managed him at Dortmund & loved him so much he wants to work with him again. So every part of this tweet is utter twaddle. twitter.com/goonertaik/sta… No reports of @Auba being anything but exemplary at Barca, and a goal machine. Now he may go to Chelsea, managed by Tuchel who managed him at Dortmund & loved him so much he wants to work with him again. So every part of this tweet is utter twaddle. twitter.com/goonertaik/sta…

Morgan highlighted the performances the forward has delivered at Barcelona and addressed the rumor about Thomas Tuchel wanting him at Chelsea.

"No reports of @Auba being anything but exemplary at Barca, and a goal machine. Now he may go to Chelsea, managed by Tuchel who managed him at Dortmund & loved him so much he wants to work with him again. So every part of this tweet is utter twaddle."

Recent reports suggest Tuchel wants to reunite with the forward he managed at Borussia Dortmund. The German manager has reportedly asked the Chelsea board to get a deal done with Barcelona.

