"Arteta doesn’t quite believe in him" - Martin Keown claims 22-year-old Arsenal player isn't quite ready for first team

Arsenal "Invincible" Martin Keown believes Gunners boss Mikel Arteta doesn't have complete belief in midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga yet.

Sambi Lokonga started his side's recent Premier League losses against Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton. After underwhelming in both games, he was dropped by Arteta for the match against Chelsea earlier this week, with Mohamed Elneny taking his place.

The Egyptian, starting his first league game since December 2021, responded with a fabulous performance alongside Granit Xhaka as Arsenal won 4-2. Elneny now looks likely to start for the Gunners in the near future, with Thomas Partey ruled out due to injury.

Keown backed the decision to bring Elneny into the team while adding that he believes Lokonga is 'not quite ready' to do what is expected of him. The Arsenal legend told Stadium Astro (as quoted by Just Arsenal):

“It was the right call to bring Elneny into the team. Lokonga looks as if he is not quite ready, yet. They have an array of players; Guendouzi and Torreira are out on loan. Elneny was kept here for (a) reason.”

Keown added that Arteta doesn't entirely believe in the 22-year-old, opining:

“Obviously, Arteta doesn’t quite believe in him (Lokonga). Lokonga hasn’t taken the opportunity, and Arteta has gone back to Elneny. I don’t think he has ever let Arteta down.”

Since arriving last summer from RSC Anderlecht, Sambi Lokonga has made just 22 appearances across competitions for Arteta's side. While he started the season with some decent displays, the midfielder has fallen down the pecking order since then.

Arsenal face Manchester United in crucial Premier League clash

Arsenal ended their three-match losing streak with a statement win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in midweek. However, the Gunners can't rest on their laurels yet, as another stiff test awaits them on Saturday (April 23).

Arteta's side will take on Manchester United at the Emirates in a clash that could massively impact the Premier League's top-four race. The hosts will be the more confident side, thanks to their Stamford Bridge win. United, meanwhile, are smarting from a 4-0 humbling against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Gunners will enter this contest in fifth place with 57 points from 32 games, level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who boast a better goal difference. Manchester United are sixth in the standings, three points behind both clubs, having played 33 games.

The last meeting between United and the Gunners was at Old Trafford earlier this season, which United won 3-2.

