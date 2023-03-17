"Arteta what have you done to our club" - Fans react hilariously as Kim Kardashian is set to attend Arsenal's UEL game against Sporting CP

Arsenal fans reacted hilariously to the news that reality TV star Kim Kardashian will be present at the Emirates to watch the Gunners in action against Sporting CP. The two sides will meet for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie after the first leg ended in a 2-2 draw in Portugal.
With a quarterfinal spot at stake, the game is a must-win for both sides. Kardashian's presence might just work as an extra bit of motivation for the Gunners.
Ahead of the match, Kim Kardashian posted a picture on her Instagram story which featured Arsenal centre-back William Saliba. She is one of the most popular celebrities on the planet, with 348 million followers on Instagram.
Fans hailed Mikel Arteta for helping the Gunners regain their status as a European superclub. The north Londoners have been one of Europe's most in-form teams so far this season. One fan wrote on Twitter:
"Kim Kardashian at the Arsenal game, Arteta what have you done to our club?"
Here are some of the best reactions from Arsenal fans across Twitter after news broke that Kim Kardashian will be at the Emirates to watch the Gunners in action:
Arsenal star Fabio Vieira spoke about his adaptation to English football
Since joining Arsenal in the summer, Fabio Vieira has scored two goals and provided six assists in 27 games for the Gunners. While the Portuguese midfielder has spent spells on the sidelines due to injuries, he is slowly adapting to life in the Premier League.
Speaking about his adaptation process, Vieira told the media ahead of the clash against Sporting (via the Gunners official website):
"It’s different. In England it’s more physical, in Portugal it’s more technical, you have to adapt of course, it’s a different time of game, but now after a few months I’ve developed a lot, I’m improving a lot every day to try and do my best."
The 22-year-old added:
"I’ve changed the way I work in the gym, of course, also on the pitch. I think the most important thing is on the pitch, that’s where you play, of course outside the pitch is very important as well. You need to improve your physicality and I’m improving."
It will be interesting to see if Vieira can help the Gunners trump Sporting CP in their UEFA Europa League tie.