"Arteta what have you done to our club" - Fans react hilariously as Kim Kardashian is set to attend Arsenal's UEL game against Sporting CP

Arsenal fans reacted hilariously to the news that reality TV star Kim Kardashian will be present at the Emirates to watch the Gunners in action against Sporting CP. The two sides will meet for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie after the first leg ended in a 2-2 draw in Portugal.

With a quarterfinal spot at stake, the game is a must-win for both sides. Kardashian's presence might just work as an extra bit of motivation for the Gunners.

Ahead of the match, Kim Kardashian posted a picture on her Instagram story which featured Arsenal centre-back William Saliba. She is one of the most popular celebrities on the planet, with 348 million followers on Instagram.

Fans hailed Mikel Arteta for helping the Gunners regain their status as a European superclub. The north Londoners have been one of Europe's most in-form teams so far this season. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Kim Kardashian at the Arsenal game, Arteta what have you done to our club?"

Here are some of the best reactions from Arsenal fans across Twitter after news broke that Kim Kardashian will be at the Emirates to watch the Gunners in action:

beIN SPORTS @beINSPORTS_EN



is at the Emirates to watch Arsenal vs Sporting in the



also happens to have the team news ahead of kick-off!



#UEL #beINUEL 𝐖𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐞... @KimKardashian is at the Emirates to watch Arsenal vs Sporting in the @EuropaLeague huge news! @CarrieBrownTV also happens to have the team news ahead of kick-off! 𝐖𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐞... @KimKardashian is at the Emirates to watch Arsenal vs Sporting in the @EuropaLeague huge news! @CarrieBrownTV also happens to have the team news ahead of kick-off! #UEL #beINUEL https://t.co/pMFzjfSgvP

Theo @mhtheoo kim kardashian watching arsenal game tonight, its time for my boy martinelli masterclass kim kardashian watching arsenal game tonight, its time for my boy martinelli masterclass

oxtail connoisseur 🇯🇲 @_amrxi Kim Kardashian at the Arsenal game, Arteta what have you done to our club? Kim Kardashian at the Arsenal game, Arteta what have you done to our club?

MPE @asennapapao DailyAFC @DailyAFC Kim Kardashian is at the Emirates tonight, to record her documentary. #afc Kim Kardashian is at the Emirates tonight, to record her documentary. #afc https://t.co/GdgubmATqw Kim Kardashian supports the arsenal. Now I see why Mihlali was so interested in Jesus. twitter.com/DailyAFC/statu… Kim Kardashian supports the arsenal. Now I see why Mihlali was so interested in Jesus. twitter.com/DailyAFC/statu…

Kai @cok3luvr4real nah Kim Kardashian is at the Emirates im crying Arsenal are putting 10 past Sporting nah Kim Kardashian is at the Emirates im crying Arsenal are putting 10 past Sporting

naomi🥀 @NaomiUTD kim kardashian at the arsenal game? Lol kim kardashian at the arsenal game? Lol

Arsenal star Fabio Vieira spoke about his adaptation to English football

Since joining Arsenal in the summer, Fabio Vieira has scored two goals and provided six assists in 27 games for the Gunners. While the Portuguese midfielder has spent spells on the sidelines due to injuries, he is slowly adapting to life in the Premier League.

Speaking about his adaptation process, Vieira told the media ahead of the clash against Sporting (via the Gunners official website):

"It’s different. In England it’s more physical, in Portugal it’s more technical, you have to adapt of course, it’s a different time of game, but now after a few months I’ve developed a lot, I’m improving a lot every day to try and do my best."

The 22-year-old added:

"I’ve changed the way I work in the gym, of course, also on the pitch. I think the most important thing is on the pitch, that’s where you play, of course outside the pitch is very important as well. You need to improve your physicality and I’m improving."

It will be interesting to see if Vieira can help the Gunners trump Sporting CP in their UEFA Europa League tie.

