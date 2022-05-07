"Arteta is not going to stand in his way" - Journalist Charles Watts claims Arsenal loanee is expected to move away from the club in the summer

Arsenal loanee Hector Bellerin is widely believed to be on course to become a permanent Real Betis player, where he currently plays on loan. According to club correspondent Charles Watts, the general idea is that a permanent move will be completed this summer, and that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will not block the move.

Bellerin, who graduated from Arsenal's academy, has made 239 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, having spent nearly a decade at the club. However, in August 2021 he was loaned out to Real Betis on a one-year deal. Since then, the Spaniard has made 31 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga side, and has even helped them win the Copa del Rey this season.

The return to his homeland of Spain seems to have rejuvenated Bellerin, and the 27-year-old is reportedly keen on becoming a permanent Real Betis player. The club are also believed to be keen on the same, and Arsenal are likely to accept it. Despite a year remaining on his contract at the Emirates, Bellerin could very well make his move permanent this summer for a relatively small fee. Gunners correspondent Charles Watts reflected these exact sentiments when he spoke on his YouTube channel (via This Is Futbol) and said:

“But from my understanding of it, everyone is working towards the idea that Bellerin will move permanently this summer.

“The first option is absolutely Real Betis they are very happy with him they’ve indicated to Bellerin that they want him to stay they believe they can make the move permanent. They’ve got themselves European football next season. So they do have some money they don’t think it’s going to cost an astronomical amount to tempt Arsenal into selling.

“I imagine it might be between five and 10 million euros potentially.

“Arteta is not going to stand in his way. They’ve got a very good working relationship.”

ARSENAL @tomgunner14 Arsenal are looking to sell Bellerin in the summer of 2022 and want £15 million as transfer fee. Bellerin will not be coming back to Arsenal.



[Goal's Charles Watts] Arsenal are looking to sell Bellerin in the summer of 2022 and want £15 million as transfer fee. Bellerin will not be coming back to Arsenal.[Goal's Charles Watts] https://t.co/IWgwjpe8Wt

Arsenal could consolidate their grip on fourth place this weekend

The Gunners have plenty to play for this weekend ahead of next weekend's North London derby

With just four rounds of Premier League matches remaining, the race between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for the coveted fourth spot is yet to be decided. However, this weekend could give the Gunners the perfect opportunity to consolidate their hold on fourth place.

The Gunners are set to host Leeds United whereas their competitors and arch rivals Spurs will face a belligerent Liverpool side at Anfield. As things stand, the Gunners lead Spurs by two points, and that number could very well be higher by the end of this weekend.

Crucially, the Gunners will face Spurs in the North London derby next weekend, thereby making this weekend all the more important as the result against Leeds could either provide breathing space or immense pressure.

Arsenal @Arsenal 🗞 The boss has provided the latest team news update ahead of our match against Leeds 🗞 The boss has provided the latest team news update ahead of our match against Leeds 👇

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh