"Arteta have you learnt nothing", "A bit disrespectful" - Arsenal fans furious as 28-year-old star starts from the bench in PL game against Brighton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's decision to bench Leandro Trossard for their Premier League clash against his former club Brighton has drawn criticism from fans on Twitter.

Since swapping Brighton for Arsenal in January, Trossard has been a revelation, exceeding expectations with an impressive tally of eight assists in eight Premier League starts.

However, Arteta hasn't started Trossard for the encounter against his former team, opting instead for an attacking trio of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Bukayo Saka. This decision has ruffled the feathers of Arsenal fans, who have been quick to express their dismay on Twitter, with comments like these:

mina🦝 @tashasbitch



🧱 Tierney starts

🪄 Odegaard in the middle

Jesus leads the line



𝙅𝙖𝙮 @JayTpriv
Trossard and Nelson holding the bench again is a bit disrespectful icl

Afcian @Ingasira2

Lineups should be on Merit.Why does Trossard have be on the bench every now and then.

The fans' growing frustration is palpable, and their discontent is a clear indication of their belief in Trossard's potential to make a significant impact on the game.

However, as the kick-off draws near, it remains to be seen whether Arteta's gamble will pay off, or if the fans' fears will be realized. With Trossard benched, the spotlight now falls on Martinelli, Jesus, and Saka, who will need to perform and justify their manager's faith in them.

Arsenal prepare for pivotal clash against Brighton in the Premier League

Sunday's much-anticipated encounter in the Premier League pits Arsenal against European hopefuls Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium. Following a mixed bag of results in the last gameweek, both teams have a lot riding on this match.

Last weekend, the Gunners notched a decisive 2-0 victory over Newcastle United, cementing their position in the top two. A beautifully executed opener by Martin Odegaard and an own goal by Newcastle's Fabian Schar sealed the three points for the Gunners.

Brighton, on the other hand, suffered a shock 5-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Everton at the Amex stadium. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight McNeil scored a brace each while Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele scored an unfortunate own-goal.

After Manchester City's 3-0 victory against Everton in their recently concluded encounter, Arsenal need to get the better of Brighton to keep their slim title-hopes alive.

The Gunners stride into the match on a high note, boasting a remarkable 17-game scoring streak across all competitions. They have managed to net an impressive 14 goals in their last four clashes at the Emirates. However, Brighton's manager, Roberto De Zerbi, has warned Arsenal to be prepared for "the true Brighton".

