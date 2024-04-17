"Arteta likes him" - William Gallas says Arsenal will win the Premier League title if they sign Chelsea attacker

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has claimed that signing Mykhaylo Mudryk from Chelsea will help the Gunners win the Premier League title.

Both London clubs were in the running to sign the Ukrainian from Shakhtar Donetsk but Chelsea won the race and acquired his services in January for around £90 million.

While speaking to Gambling Zone (via FourFourTwo) Gallas has claimed that Mudryk would have been a better fit for the Gunners. He said:

"I know that Emmanuel Petit spoke about Mudryk potentially joining Arsenal, as Arteta likes him. Mudryk could be a good fit, with his speed and quality and that's why Arteta likes him.

"Before he signed for Chelsea, Arsenal nearly signed him but he changes his mind and you cannot forget that.

"I said before that Arsenal will win the title next year, not this year, and if they sign Mudryk that could help them."

Mudryk would have been a great rotational piece alongside Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka in the Gunners' roster. However, at Chelsea, he was a guaranteed starter when fit considering he would be one of the best in that position for the Blues.

Since joining, Mykhaylo Mudryk has been unable to convert his game time into goals and assists, which would ultimately be the yardstick for measuring his success in England.

He has made a total of 51 appearances for Chelsea, scoring six goals and providing four assists. Of those, 34 games are from this season, his first full campaign with the Blues, in which he has scored six goals and provided two assists.

Micah Richards hilariously torn between Arsenal and Manchester City

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has become one of the most renowned TV personalities in the US with his appearance on CBS Sports Golazo alongside Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher.

While his allegiances to City are obvious, Richards has often admitted that he is an Arsenal fan and that he idolized Henry growing up.

Expand Tweet

When asked by the Frenchman what he would do in case the two English giants faced off in the Champions League, Richards gave a hilarious response. He said:

Micah: "I'm nervous, both my teams are there. I love both teams! I just want them both to go through."

Henry: "And what are you gonna do when they are gonna face each other?"

Micah: "We will talk about it when we get there. If we get there, if!"

Both English giants will be in action tonight in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. The Gunners will travel to Munich to face Bayern at the Allianz Arena, while City will host Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback