“Arteta is ruthless”, “Finally saw the light” – Fans react as Arsenal leave superstar on the bench for Sheffield United match

Fans are intrigued by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's decision to drop Martin Odegaard to the bench in their clash against Sheffield United today (October 28).

Odegaard has started every one of the Gunners' 14 games across competitions thus far. The Norweigan midfielder has bagged four goals and one assist in those matches.

However, Arteta has opted to name the Arsenal captain on the bench, perhaps wanting to rest the 24-year-old. He put in a questionable performance in a 2-2 draw against Chelsea on October 21, going missing at times.

Arteta has instead handed a start to Emile Smith Rowe who has struggled for game time this season. The English attacker will be out to impress for a Gunners side that sit third in the Premier League.

David Raya continues in goal despite a nervy showing against Chelsea last time out in the league. Ben White, William Saliba, and Oleksandr Zinchenko are joined by Polish defender Jakub Kiwior in Arteta's defense.

Meanwhile, Smith Rowe will play in midfield alongside Declan Rice and the under-fire Kai Havertz. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are joined in attack by Eddie Nketiah, with Gabriel Jesus out with a muscle injury.

Rival fans have made light of Odegaard missing out on the starting XI, with one fan claiming the north Londoners' coach of being ruthless:

"Captain holding bench Arteta is ruthless."

Another fan reckons Arteta's decision is more than just handing his skipper a rest:

"They finally saw the light with Odegaard."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Arteta's decision to drop Odegaard to the bench:

Ian Wright gives a glowing verdict of 'adored' Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is adored by Gunners fans.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright expressed his admiration for Gunners winger Saka ahead of the side's match against Sheffield United. The English star has been named as captain for the first time in his career with Odegaard dropping to the bench.

Wright alluded to the support Saka has from fans at the Emirates. He told his Wrighty’s House podcast (via TBRFootball):

"I love him so much. [I was] Sitting with Arsenal fans, he is just adored. I love him. And he is doing it. He’s got the look in his eye now where [he’s like] ‘I want the stuff, I want legacy, I want trophies’, you can see it in his face!”

Saka, 22, has been in scintillating form this season, bagging five goals and six assists in 12 games across competitions. He was named the PFA Young Player of the Year for the 2022-23 campaign.