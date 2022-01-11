"Arteta won't sign him" – Darren Bent rules out Arsenal return for player who 'wouldn't fit' at Emirates anymore

Former Premier League forward Darren Bent feels Arsenal will not sign Aaron Ramsey as he is too old and won't fit in with what Mikel Arteta is trying to achieve.

The Gunners continue to be linked with midfielders as they are yet to make a move for anyone in the window.

Arteta is short on options in the midfield department following the loss of Thomas Partey to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Av @aviv_lavi This was one of the best individual performances I have ever watched. This was one of the best individual performances I have ever watched. https://t.co/aX8exsPqrj

Bent believes even though a move to the Emirates would be good for Ramsey’s career, it’s unlikely the Gunners will make it happen.

"Yes, it's another body in there. I can't help but look at Aaron Ramsey, you look where Juventus are in the table. He almost has the Gareth Bale syndrome. I look at him play for Wales, everything else doesn't matter. He seems at peace. He is happy. It means so much to him.

"When I have seen at Juventus, he doesn’t have that same spark than he does when he is playing for Wales. Maybe it would do him good to come back and play regularly.

"He's a top player. If someone gets the best out of him, then I am all for it. I don't think he will come back to Arsenal. The age gap. Arteta won't sign him. He wouldn't fit," Bent said.

Arsenal need more mettle in their midfield

Arsenal’s weak underbelly was there to see against Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup as they failed to stamp their authority on the match.

The Gunners named a strong lineup, but their midfield was the weak link as they struggled without Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

Sun Sport @SunSport Arsenal & Newcastle target Aaron Ramsey self-isolating after positive Covid test thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Arsenal & Newcastle target Aaron Ramsey self-isolating after positive Covid test thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

Aaron Ramsey isn’t necessarily a holding midfielder, but has played in that role before and can add good depth to the Emirates outfit's squad.

The Welshman has struggled for playing time at Juventus, managing a meager five appearances across all competitions so far.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Gunners will not have to pay big money to sign him. But as Bent pointed out, he is 31 and may not be a long-term addition.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar