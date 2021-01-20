Arthur Melo chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo is one of the few players who have had the privilege to play with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The 24-year-old has now had his say on the perennial comparisons between the two players.

The Brazilian joined Barcelona in 2018 and was expected to be the heir to Xavi. However, his move to Catalunya was not a successful one. He subsequently joined Juventus in the summer of 2020 as part of a swap deal with Miralem Pjanic. The midfielder has played 10 matches under Andrea Pirlo this season but has not been able to cement his place in the squad yet.

In 2019, Arthur Melo had proclaimed that Lionel Messi was the best player in history, but it now seems that he has gone back on his word.

When recently asked who the best player is between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Juventus star told Desimpedidos, as quoted by TalkSport:

"Cristiano Ronaldo expresses himself more than Messi and he gets on with everyone in the dressing room. He’s very active in the dressing room. He talks to everyone and has a good relationship with everyone. Maybe the fact we speak the same language makes it easier. Each person has their own way of demonstrating leadership. Messi does it with actions, as much as it seems he doesn’t."

He continued:

“He demonstrates it when he receives the ball, with his will to win the game and all his teammates notice this. I’d go with Cristiano (as the best of all time), we’re playing together! I’m not that close to Cristiano that I go round his house for coffee, but we have a good relationship."

Arthur Melo has the chance to win the treble with Juventus this season, something he never achieved with Lionel Messi and Barcelona.

"Cristiano Ronaldo never backs down if there’s a teammate in need of something" - Arthur Melo

Arthur Melo has played for both Barcelona and Juventus

Arthur Melo also revealed that he is impressed by Cristiano Ronaldo's treatment of his teammates and the way that he trains. The Portuguese forward is known to be one of the most hard-working players of all time.

The former Barcelona man explained:

"Cristiano never backs down if there’s a teammate in need of something and he always gets to it with a fierce determination. He trains like an animal, he doesn’t know when to rest and he encourages you to give your all. He always tells me what to eat, not leaving anything to chance."

Fans can't go wrong picking either of the two players in this debate as both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have proven themselves to be two of the greatest players of all time.