"As always with injured players" - Scotland boss provides injury update on Liverpool star Andy Robertson

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has provided an update on Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, who recently suffered a shoulder injury.

Robertson was substituted in the second half in Scotland's 2-0 defeat against Spain in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on October 13. He landed awkwardly during a clash with Unai Simon, leading to a shoulder injury.

Ahead of Scotland's friendly clash against France on Tuesday (October 17), Clarke was asked about Robertson's withdrawal from the team. He replied (via Echo):

"As always with injured players, we send them back to their club; Andy's gone back to Liverpool. Liverpool will deal with his injury. Obviously it's a shoulder issue and Liverpool will deal with it."

When asked if he reckons Robertson will be fit for Scotland's fixtures in November, Clarke answered:

"If he's fit for next month, it's great. If he's not fit for next month then hopefully he'll be fit as soon as possible for his club."

Robertson has made 67 appearances for Scotland, scoring three goals and providing eight assists.

At the club level, the left-back has been in decent form for the Reds this season, having made eight Premier League appearances and provided one assist. In Robertson's absence, manager Jurgen Klopp will most likely turn to Kostas Tsimikas, who has made four appearances across competitions this season.

Liverpool will hope to make most of upcoming favorable run of fixtures

The Reds have made an excellent start to the 2023-24 season, having lost just one of their 11 games across competitions. They are currently fourth in the Premier League table, three points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Post the international break, the Merseysiders have a decent run of fixtures, which they would be expected to win, at least on paper.

They host Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday, October 21. They will then welcome Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League on October 26 before hosting Nottingham Forest in the league three days later.

They will then face Bournemouth away in the EFL Cup, Luton Town away in the league, and Toulouse way in the Europa League before hosting Brentford in the league.

Jurgen Klopp will hope his side are able to benefit from these fixtures and maintain a good position before facing Manchester City on November 25.