"As a centre-back watching that, I actually felt for them" - Jamie Carragher felt sorry for Arsenal pair in their 4-1 loss to Manchester City

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher admitted he felt sorry for Arsenal duo Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes after Manchester City defeated the Gunners 4-1 at the Etihad. The pair were unable to cope with the pair of Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne on April 26.

Arsenal went into the tie knowing they needed a win to gain back control of the Premier League title race. Mikel Arteta's men had let their advantage in the table slip after three consecutive draws against Liverpool, West Ham United, and Southampton.

Their shaky form continued against Manchester City and they were emphatically beaten 4-1. De Bruyne scored a brilliant brace, while John Stones and Haaland scored one goal each. Holding scored a consolation goal towards the end of the second half but it was too late for Arsenal to turn the game around.

With William Saliba injured, Arsenal had to depend on Holding to deputize in his place once again. However, the Englishman and Gabriel struggled to cope with Manchester City's attack.

Gabriel won zero ground duels, only won 40% of his aerial duels, and made no successful tackles. Holding, despite scoring, also struggled defensively. He only won 40% of his ground duels, and 33% of his aerial duels, and was dribbled past once.

Liverpool legend Carragher admitted he felt sorry for the makeshift centre-back duo after watching them struggle to contain Manchester City. He gave his views on The Overlap (via HITC):

“But for me, in terms of Holding and Gabriel, I’ll throw it to you [the fan on the show] about Arsenal but as a centre-back watching that, I actually felt for them. I don’t think they got anywhere near enough protection.”

The win ensured Manchester City remain second in the table with 73 points. The Gunners still lead the Cityzens with 75 points, however, the latter have two games in hand. If they were to win both, they would likely retain the Premier League title.

Ian Wright left frustrated with Arsenal after they lose 4-1 against Manchester City

Ian Wright believed his former side lacked cutting edge and desire against Manchester City during the Gunners' 4-1 loss on April 26.

Gabriel Jesus had an early opportunity to strike within the first five minutes of the game. During one of their attacks down the right flank, Jesus failed to arrive in the box from the left wing. If he had, it would have made him a target in the box for the Gunners.

Wright wasn't impressed by the Brazilian's lack of desire. He explained why on BBC's Match of the Day:

"What is was, it was the only way you were going to get something off them [City]. You look where Jesus is [out on the left] and this is the only way Arsenal are going to get any sort of half chance. They did finally break through at one stage and then you look at that [no Arsenal players in the City box]."

He added:

"That is where you want your striker because you are not going to get too many opportunities where are you going to be able to break into City and do that. That was five minutes in, you have to take it to put them on the back foot."

The Gunners went on to lose 4-1, putting a dent in their title hopes. They will get a chance to bounce back against Chelsea at home on May 2. Meanwhile, Manchester City face Fulham away on April 30.

