"As good in their 30s as they were in their 20s" - Bayern superstar hopes to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's longevity

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is looking to emulate Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's amazing longevity in the game. The former Tottenham Hotspur star made the revelation during an interview with ESPN where he explained that he'd like to play at the highest level for as long as he wants, just like the iconic duo.

It is needless to say that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to be a source of inspiration for many footballers across the globe. Despite already being in the twilight of their careers, the two superstars are still going strong at their respective clubs and national teams.

Both players have helped their clubs to win trophies already this term. The Portuguese led Al Nassr to claim the Arab Leagues Cup last month while his rival fired Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory. They both ended as the top scorers of those competitions scoring six and 10 goals respectively.

After witnessing the duo's amazing exploits over the last couple of months, Harry Kane has admitted that he'd love to emulate their longevity. The Bayern Munich summer signing explained that it gives him joy knowing that if he keeps his body in shape and maintains the right mentality, he can keep going strong like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I think of what they've done, they are as good in their 30s as they were in their 20s," he said. "Me just turning 30 now, it obviously gives me excitement to know if I keep my body in good shape and keep my mentality right, I could be playing at the highest level for as long as I want to do it."

"Those players [Ronaldo and Messi] have set the bar - those and a few others as well - and it just motivates me and tells me that it's possible. It is great watching those players still performing, two of the greatest players ever to play our game. For me now, it is almost the second half of my career. I've had a good first half; now, can the second half be even better?" the Bayern Munich striker added.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo missing in the UEFA Champions League this year

No Champions League football for either of GOATs this season

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both bid farewell to European football this year, with the Portuguese leaving Manchester United for Al Nassr and the Argentine joining Inter Miami from PSG.

As a result, the 2023-24 Champions League campaign kicked off this week and for the first time in 18 years, it didn't feature either of the duo. Regardless, they remain the greatest players in the history of the competition, winning the trophy a combined nine times and following each other closely for the highest number of goals and assists. Ronaldo tops the scoring charts with 140 strikes while Messi sits right behind him with 129 goals.

In their absence, all eyes are now on a new generation of players such as Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior to step up and shine.