"As if he's got 300 games for United" - Craig Burley admits Manchester United star looks 'scary' with performances on the pitch

Craig Burley has lavished praise on Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo for his performance against Liverpool on Sunday (March 17).

The Red Devils locked horns with the Merseysiders in the FA Cup quarter-finals at Old Trafford at the weekend. Scott McTominay opened the scoring in the 10th minute for United, tapping in Alejandro Garancho's blocked attempt.

Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah in quick succession in the final minutes of the first half saw Liverpool grab the lead at half-time. Jurgen Klopp's men looked set to finish off Manchester United before Antony equalized in the 87th minute, with both sides heading into extra time at 2-2.

Liverpool regained their lead in the 105th minute when Harvey Elliot's shot from outside the box found its way into the back of the net. However, Marcus Rashford secured a lifeline for Manchester United with a goal seven minutes later.

The encounter seemed to be heading towards a shootout before Amad Diallo's dramatic late winner in the injury minutes.

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley was in awe of Mainoo's display. He said on ESPN (via TBR Football):

"Can I just have a little word quickly about Kobbie Mainoo? Holy smokes! We've seen it this season, he was injured at the start of the season, but we've seen it in patches, particularly recently."

"We have a young Kobbie Mainoo playing against three internationals - one who's won a world cup in Mac Allister, one's the Hungarian captain in Szoboszlai, and the other one, Endo, plays for his country, Japan. And we have a teenager on the ball as if he's got 300 games for Man United. It's quite scary."

Mainoo has contributed two goals in 20 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils this season.

"It’s not the win you think it is!" - Jamie Carragher hits out at Rio Ferdinand after Manchester United defeat Liverpool in FA Cup tie

Following his former side's emphatic victory over Liverpool, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand took to social media to celebrate the win. He posted an image on X (formerly Twitter) with a caption that read:

"Wembley!"

The Red Devils will face Coventry in the FA Cup semi-finals in April, a fixture they're expected to emerge victorious from. Meanwhile, Manchester City will face Chelsea, who have been in dismal form under Mauricio Pochettino this season.

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher hit out at Ferdinand, claiming that City will progress to the final and comfortably defeat United. He replied to Ferdinand's post:

"Relax. Man City will beat you comfortably in the final & ETH will still be in charge next season. It’s not the win you think it is!!"

Following the international break, Manchester United will face Brentford in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium on March 31.