"As I always say, he's my idol" - Real Madrid star details reason for mimicking Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after scoring against Man City

Real Madrid star Rodrygo has revealed that he still watches Cristiano Ronaldo's clips, and that was why he copied the Portuguese's celebration after scoring against Manchester City.

Rodrygo's 14th-minute strike in the first leg of Los Blancos' quarterfinal tie against City saw them take a 2-1 lead at the Santiago Bernabeu. The match eventually finished 3-3.

Speaking to TNT Sports BR, the Brazilian claimed that Ronaldo was the first person he thought about after scoring and thus went ahead with the celebration. He said:

"I always watch Cristiano's clips. Sometimes I watch them before matches as well to give me inspiration. He is the person who came to mind when I scored, so I celebrated in his way.

"Always when I start to remember my childhood, when I used to watch him play in Champions League matches, and watch the fans screaming his name, that's what comes to my mind. As I always say, he's my idol, he's my hero, so it's always good to celebrate in his way to appreciate him."

The second leg of the tie has been scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, and will be played at the Etihad.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's draw against Manchester City

Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with the draw against Manchester City and stated that it was an incredible match. The Real Madrid manager added that the two sides were equally competitive and said:

"It was an incredible match. There has been a lot of quality and two extraordinary teams. We are satisfied with our match and we hope to repeat there. It was possible to win 2-1 and lose 2-3. It was a correct result for what both teams have done.

"What I liked most is the personality, the courage, the pressure from above and making City an uncomfortable game until there was no strength. It was a good game on our part. Equal and competitive."