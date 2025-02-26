"As important as Rodri to this team", "Generational isn't even the word" - Fans hail Manchester City star after 1-0 win over Spurs

Manchester City fans have expressed their admiration for star striker Erling Haaland after his goal-scoring showing in their 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. The Norway international took his league tally for the season to 20 on his return to action after an injury.

After being without Haaland for the games against Real Madrid and Liverpool, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola named the striker in the starting XI for the Tottenham game. He led the line with January addition Omar Marmoush supporting him centrally in attack.

Erling Haaland scored the game's only goal in the 12th minute to earn his side all three points away from home. The 24-year-old thought he had scored a second right at the death, only for the goal to be chalked off after a lengthy VAR intervention.

Manchester City supporters were pleased with the performance of the former Borussia Dortmund man, and they shared their thoughts on X. A fan pointed out that the striker is as important to the side as Ballon d'Or winner Rodri.

"Real ones know Haaland is as important as Rodri to this team. Last two games without him was hell," they wrote.

Another fan was full of praise for the striker, referring to him as the face of the league.

"Face of the club, face of the league. I don't care about what you say, Haaland's ability to find goals is the best I've ever seen. Can be having the worst game of his life and still bag a couple. Generational isn't even the word," they posted.

Here are some other reactions from fans:

"He’s a legend at 24 shi crazy", a fan wrote.

"Haaland single handedly carrying this team btw," another posted.

"Haaland is the face of the club atp, he’ll probably retire the best to play for the club if he is with us the whole 9 years," a fan wrote.

Erling Haaland marked his return to action with a typically ruthless showing in front of goal. The striker had just 27 touches of the ball all game, completing 10 passes in 90 minutes of action and attempting three shots. All three of his shots were on target, and he missed two big chances during the game.

Manchester City return to winning ways at Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City secured a much-needed three points at the expense of Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday. The reigning champions picked up a first win in three attempts, following consecutive losses to Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Back in the starting lineup after two games out with a knee problem, Erling Haaland took just 12 minutes to add his name to the scoresheet in North London. The Norway international was on hand to tap home from close range after good work on the flank by Jeremy Doku.

Manchester City managed to neutralise their opponents without doing a lot in attack themselves. Pep Guardiola's side held on to claim a win that lifts them back above Chelsea and into fourth in the Premier League table.

