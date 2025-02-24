“As a leader, he’s not the shouty type” - Tony Cascarino urges Manchester United to sign ex-Chelsea star who is similar to Roy Keane

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has asked Manchester United to sign former Blues centre-back Marc Guehi due to his similarity with Red Devils legend Roy Keane.

Ad

Known for his unique style of play and leadership, Keane had huge success at Old Trafford, leading United to multiple silverware. Cascarino sees some of those traits in Guehi as he wrote in his Times column (as per Metro):

"He’s a very composed character, and you want that from your centre back, and especially your captain. As a leader, he’s not the shouty type. He doesn’t look to inspire team-mates verbally or by acting out on the pitch, but rather by the way he plays, leading by example and setting a precedent for others to follow.

Ad

Trending

"Guehi reminds me a bit of Roy Keane in that respect. Keane has a reputation for being a fiery character, but he was Manchester United’s most important player because he was their most consistent performer."

Cascarino continued:

"He always set the standard for how they had to play, and Guehi does this for Palace. Given that Guehi is well suited to playing in a back three, a formation favoured by very few elite managers, the next club he chooses will be very important for his career. Not that he can’t play in a back four, but the safety a three provides plays to his strengths and protects him a bit.

Ad

"If Manchester United and Ineos are serious about the direction they are going in under Ruben Amorim, Guehi is someone they should be looking at."

Guehl plays for Crystal Palace but is expected to leave this summer, having arrived at Selhurst Park in the summer of 2021.

What's next for Manchester United and Chelsea?

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Manchester United and Chelsea have had contrasting campaigns, especially in the Premier League. Trailing 2-0 till the 72nd minute at Everton at the weekend, the Red Devils salvaged a share of the spoils.

Ad

However, they are languishing in 15th place in the standings, with a paltry 30 points from 26 games. They next take on newly promoted Ipswich Town at home on Wednesday (February 26).

Meanwhile, Chelsea are coming off a 2-1 league loss at Aston Villa at the weekend. The Blues next face Southampton at home in the league on Wednesday. They are seventh in the points table, with 43 points from 26 games, trailing leaders Liverpool by 21 points, with a game in hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback