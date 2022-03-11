"As long as we have enough shirts and a bus" - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says his side is determined to compete despite sanctions from the UK government 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted that his side are determined to compete at the highest level despite the recent sanctions put on the club by the UK government.

These sanctions are set to affect the club both on and off the pitch. The Blues will not be allowed to sign new players or offer contracts to their existing players. However, Tuchel is confident his team will continue to remain competitive despite whatever happens off the field. Speaking after Chelsea's 3-1 win against Norwich City, Tuchel said:

"So far we can trust each other and this will not change. As long as we have enough shirts and a bus to drive to the games we will be there and will compete hard. Everybody can be very sure that we focus on us, to keep the attitude and the mentality right on the training ground and within the team."

Thomas Tuchel has also revealed that he will not leave the club despite these recent sanctions on the club. He added:

"I didn't see that coming yesterday and I don't know what is coming tomorrow. The level of impact it has, the news of today is big, in time we don't know how big. We cannot influence it. I am still happy to be here and still happy to be manager of a strong team."

Chelsea are currently in the midst of an extremely delicate situation due to the sanctions. Roman Abramovich has been barred from selling the club for the foreseeable future. The Blues are not allowed to sell matchday tickets or club merchandise to their fans either.

The main shirt sponsor "Three UK" has suspended their association with the club. This will see their logos being removed from the club kits and from the stadium until further notice.

Three UK @ThreeUK In light of the government’s recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice. 1/2 In light of the government’s recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice. 1/2

Chelsea record an easy win over Norwich City despite off field troubles

Chelsea recorded a convincing 3-1 win over Norwich City in the Premier League despite off-field troubles. Goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz were enough for the Blues to secure yet another three points in the league.

The Blues recorded their fourth consecutive win in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel's side are currently third in the standings, having amassed 56 points from 27 matches.

They will now host an in-form Newcastle United side at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

