"As long as football exists" - Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes pays tribute to Brazil legend Pele

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has paid a touching tribute to Brazilian legend Pele, who recently died at the age of 82.

Guimaraes, 25, showed his respect to one of his country's most iconic footballers ahead of his team's Premier League encounter against Leeds United on Saturday (31 December). He donned the former Santos man's jersey prior to kick-off at St. James' Park and stood for a minute of applause held in his honor alongside his teammates.

After Newcastle's 0-0 draw against Leeds, Guimaraes posted on Twitter:

"As long as football exists, you will exist, Pele. You were and always will be the best. You are eternal! Thanks for so much."

Pele, the only player in history to win three FIFA World Cups, passed away at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo following a battle with cancer on Friday (30 December). He was being treated for cancer-related complications at the hospital for over a month.

Considered to be one of the greatest players of all time, the Brazilian is his nation's all-time joint top-scorer with 77 goals in 92 games. He also helped Santos lift six Brasileiro Serie A titles and two Copa Libertadores trophies, finishing as their top-scorer with 643 goals in the process.

Commemorating his demise, a number of players and coaches have recently paid their respects to the former New York Cosmos forward. All Premier League outfits are set to remember his contribution by holding a minute's applause prior to this weekend's matches.

Frank Leboeuf picks Brazil great Pele over Argentina icon Lionel Messi as GOAT

Speaking to SafeBettingSites, French legend Frank Leboeuf snubbed 2022 FIFA World Cup winner and Argentina star Lionel Messi in favor of Pele as the greatest to have graced the sport. He said:

"To the question of who is the GOAT. I think if there can only be one it has to be Pele. He won the World Cup three times, the first time at the age of 17. This was at a time when you had no medicals, no physical training sessions. The guy was simply a monster."

The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner continued:

"He only played in Brazil, so he couldn't get the Ballon d'Or because it was only given to European players at that time. So, I don't even know how we can compare anybody else with him. Yes, Messi is a great player, as were [Diego] Maradona and [Michel] Platini and Johan Cryuff. But the greatest in that position is him."

