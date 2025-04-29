“As long as I win, they can't say anything to me” - Barcelona star Lamine Yamal hits back at recent criticism over ‘cocky’ trait

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal hit back at his critics who claimed the youngster is too cocky for his age. The 17-year-old Spaniard has often been questioned for his bold attitude on and off the pitch.

Ad

Lamine Yamal rose from the ranks of Barcelona's famed youth academy, La Masia. After his breakthrough 2023-24 season, the Spaniard became integral to Barcelona's success under Hansi Flick this season. In 48 outings for the Catalans, he has contributed 14 goals and 24 assists across competitions.

Yamal won the Supercopa de España and the Copa del Rey with Barca this season, having scored or assisted in both finals. The Catalan giants could still win LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League, which can make Yamal a strong Ballon d'Or contender.

Ad

Trending

In the pre-match press conference ahead of Barcelona's UCL semi-final first leg clash against Inter Milan, Lamine Yamal addressed criticism about his supposed 'cocky' nature. The youngster has raised eyebrows for his bold statements and alleged digs at rivals over this season.

"People say I'm cocky? As long as I win, they can't say anything to me; when they beat me, they can," Yamal said (via Barca Universal)."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

At a young age, Yamal's statements have shown incredible confidence and mental strength. He made bold statements about Real Madrid after beating them for the third time this season during their 3-2 win in the Copa del Rey final. The Spaniard has notably scored or assisted in all the Clasicos this season.

"I don’t compare myself with anyone" - Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal makes bold declaration about Lionel Messi comparisons

Lamine Yamal - Source: Getty

In the aforementioned pre-match press conference, Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal was also asked about being frequently compared to club legend Lionel Messi. The Spaniard's impeccable dribbling and brilliant playmaking skills have often made pundits draw comparisons to the legendary Argentine.

Ad

"Comparisons with Messi? I don’t compare myself with anyone, same with Messi… I admire Leo, he’s the best in history. I just focus on improving; comparing myself with other players doesn’t make any sense. I have never spoken to Messi," Yamal responded (via BarcaTimes).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yamal and Messi have certain similarities in their gameplay and career graphs. Both are La Masia graduates who began their careers at Barcelona. Moreover, the Spaniard is a left-footed right winger, which is the position Messi played in for a large part of his career.

Most importantly, both Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi can contribute to the gameplay even if they do not find the back of the net. Their impact on the game is versatile, which makes them a crucial part of any side.

However, it remains to be seen if Yamal can replicate Messi's monumental success with his boyhood side or make it to the Ballon d'Or podium. Given the youngster is only 17, it will take years before such comparisons can be made.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his hard work and dedication. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More