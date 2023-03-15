"As long as he is there, you will not be able to progress" - Daniel Riolo sends harsh Neymar transfer message to PSG

RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo recently slammed Neymar and urged Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to sell him this summer or risk their progress. Riolo believes the Brazilian's recurring injury issues are a big setback for the club, making it impossible to build a team around him.

Neymar joined PSG for a world-record €222 million fee from Barcelona in the 2017 summer transfer window but has failed to lead the club to the UEFA Champions League. He has also seen the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi join the club, but even that hasn't spurred the French giants to the Champions League title.

As has been a recurring issue, Neymar was once again ruled out of the entire season after picking up an injury in February. Riolo believes PSG need to take a tough stance on him and either sell him or make him more of an impact sub.

“You have to tell the truth; not many people want this player," he said. "Except for the prestige, but still… there aren’t too many to have. It’s normal if he thinks that because there isn’t such a good soup anywhere else. After all, he has a contract; he will want to honor it.

“Now we will see if PSG is solid. Are they able to sign him a check and say, ‘you’re leaving?’ Or if he stays, can he become a man who goes on the bench because simply given his physical condition and his repeated injuries, you cannot build a sports project with him."

"Imagine he comes back and he’s still good for two months; you can’t build your team around him because you know he’s going to dump you in March. As long as he is there, you will not be able to progress," Riolo said on RMC.

Neymar still has two years remaining on his current contract with the club after the ongoing season.

Chelsea interested in signing Neymar this summer - Reports

Chelsea owner Tedd Boehly is reportedly interested in acquiring Neymar's services and making him a statement signing for the upcoming summer transfer window. However, recent reports emerging from France point to a failed attempt to convince the Brazilian to move to Stamford Bridge.

According to Les Parisiens, Boehly traveled to Paris to meet PSG representatives over a possible move for Neymar. But there is nothing to indicate that the discussions were productive for the Blues.

It remains to be seen whether Neymar will stay put at PSG after another turbulent season or leave the club.

